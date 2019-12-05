×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

From ‘Sucker’ to ‘Sunflower,’ Producer Louis Bell Helped Craft the Sound of 2019

By

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Louis Bell Hitmakers
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterst

Quincy, Mass.-bred songwriter-producer Louis Bell has credits on four of 2019’s most consumed hits: Post Malone’s “Wow” and “Sunflower,” Halsey’s “Without Me” and Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker.” “If these songs were colors on a spectrum, they would be totally different colors, but somehow they work,” says Bell. His secret? Not paying attention to trends, or anything at all, really, beyond the artist’s core objective. “Everything you’ve done in the past and future becomes irrelevant,” he says. “Your job is to paint the picture with whatever brushes are in front of you.”

Bell is self-trained, citing four years of piano lessons as a kid and early experiences collaborating with friends and local rappers. He got his big break after moving to L.A., where he first collaborated with Post Malone on the rapper-singer’s breakthrough LPs — 2016’s “Stoney” and 2018’s “Beerbongs & Bentleys” — the latter of which made streaming history, with 431.3 million on-demand audio streams in its debut week. Bell co-wrote all 18 cuts. “Post does every song the same way; everything is a riff,” he says. “He’ll literally go into the booth and just sing for 10 to 12 minutes until he’s, like, ‘OK, that’s great — I’ve got it.’”

The “vibes,” as they say, were contagious: Halsey — a supportive fan of Post’s — suggested her A&R team reach out to Bell to collaborate on a bridge for the cut “Alone,” from 2017’s “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom.” They reunited on last year’s “Without Me,” which lands at No. 6 for the year. But it was songwriter Ryan Tedder who “spearheaded” the connection with the Jonas Brothers. “He knows how to get a song into the right hands,” says Bell, also citing Republic A&R executive Wendy Goldstein as someone who “really believed” in “Sucker.”

Looking back, the Sony/ATV-published powerhouse thinks there was a greater force at play in his career arc, pointing to a Jonas Brothers reference in the lyrics to Malone’s megahit “Better Now”— “And I’m rollin’, rollin’, rollin’, rollin’ / with my brothers like it’s Jonas, Jonas.” “If you look at that timeline, there’s a very interesting backstory,” he says. “To be on ‘Sucker’ after ‘Better Now,’ it really feels like destiny that this all happened.”

More Music

  • Louis Bell Hitmakers

    From 'Sucker' to 'Sunflower,' Producer Louis Bell Helped Craft the Sound of 2019

    Quincy, Mass.-bred songwriter-producer Louis Bell has credits on four of 2019’s most consumed hits: Post Malone’s “Wow” and “Sunflower,” Halsey’s “Without Me” and Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker.” “If these songs were colors on a spectrum, they would be totally different colors, but somehow they work,” says Bell. His secret? Not paying attention to trends, or anything [...]

  • JODY GERSON Hitmakers

    Five Years In, How Hitmakers' Top Executive Jody Gerson Remade UMPG in Her Image

    Universal Music Publishing Group dominates the 2019 chart with stakes in 18 of the 25 most consumed songs of the year, including hits by Post Malone, Ariana Grande and Shawn Mendes. It also racked up 72 individual Grammy nominations and represents 56 nominated songwriters at the 2020 ceremony. This came on the heels of a [...]

  • Best Albums 2019

    The Best Albums of 2019

    This year, when we all fell asleep, we dreamed of Billie — and Charli, Taylor, Lana, Jamila, Ariana, Summer and all the other women who rocked the music world in 2019. It did not escape our attention, however, that a few men stepped up, too… even if Ms. Eilish was pretty much all the “Bad [...]

  • Axl Rose, Slash. Guns N' Roses'

    Guns N’ Roses, DJ Khaled, More to Perform at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

    Guns N’ Roses, DJ Khaled and Friends, Da Baby, Maroon 5 and a special guest will perform during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest next month, the company and the NFL announced today. Celebrating its second year, the three-night festival runs from Thursday, January 30th through Saturday, February 1st at Miami’s waterfront AmericanAirlines Arena. The event will [...]

  • Taylor Swift47th Annual American Music Awards,

    Taylor Swift to Drop Christmas Song Tonight, Video Tomorrow

    Taylor Swift announced in a video on “Good Morning America” today that she is releasing a new Christmas song tonight, with a video to follow in the morning. “Hey, I know this pretty wild, but I’ve just written a Christmas song. I feel like it’s weird to just, like, wait a year to put it [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad