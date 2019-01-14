×

Loretta Lynn ‘Birthday Party’ Adds Jack White, Kacey Musgraves, Garth Brooks as RSVPs

Stars booked for the April 1 concert in Nashville include George Strait, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Pistol Annies and Margo Price.

Loretta Lynn r
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Loretta Lynn is being thrown what’s billed as “an all-star birthday celebration” at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on April 1, with a bill that includes country superstars Garth Brooks and George Strait, current Grammy nominee Kacey Musgraves, and rocker Jack White, the producer of her 2004 comeback album, “Van Lear Rose.”

Others on the bill include Miranda Lambert — both solo and as part of the trio Pistol Annies — along with alt-country heroines Margo Price and Brandy Clark and mainstream luminaries Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Alan Jackson, Darius Rucker, Martina McBride and Trisha Yearwood.

Dave Cobb, one of the most celebrated producers of modern-day Nashville, has been set as musical director for the concert, which is being put on by AEG Presents and billed as a benefit for the Opry Trust Fund and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

The date doesn’t exactly coincide with Lynn’s birthday — she turns 87 on April 14 — but no one’s letting that stand in the way of a party. “This is the first time I’ve ever had a birthday party!” the singer said in a statement. “My birthday wish has come true. The only other wish I have is that Keith Urban jumps out of my birthday cake!”

Lynn is currently up for a Grammy for her “Wouldn’t It Be Great” album, which was originally set to come out in 2017 but was released in 2018 to allow her to deal with some health issues. She is not expected to perform at the April concert, but that’s subject to change.

“Loretta’s been warming hearts and putting smiles on faces since she joined the Opry in 1962,” said Sally Williams, the Grand Ole Opry’s senior VP of programming and artist relations, in a statement. “There’s no one who deserves a big birthday throwdown more than her.”

Tickets go on sale Friday.

News of the Lynn tribute follows just two days after another all-star tribute at the Bridgestone Arena, Saturday’s salute to Willie Nelson, although different producers are behind the two events. The Nelson salute also included an appearance by Strait, along with Chris Stapleton, Kris Kristofferson, Eric Church and the Avett Brothers, and was presented by Live Nation and slated for broadcast on A&E.

 

  Loretta Lynn r

    Loretta Lynn is being thrown what's billed as "an all-star birthday celebration" at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on April 1, with a bill that includes country superstars Garth Brooks and George Strait, current Grammy nominee Kacey Musgraves, and rocker Jack White, the producer of her 2004 comeback album, "Van Lear Rose." Others on the bill include [...]

