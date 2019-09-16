×

‘Long May They Run’ Podcast Explores Phish History for Debut Season (EXCLUSIVE)

The band Phish will be the subject of a new podcast series. “Long May They Run” will feature the group for the series’ first season. Created, directed and produced by C13Originals, veteran music journalist and author Dean Budnick serves as writer and narrator of the podcast, which will offer a deep dive into the history of Phish as well as its impact on music culture, the industry and beyond.

Budnick conducted more than 75 interviews for the 10-episode “Long May They Run” with band members, former managers, promoter Ron Delsener, photographer Danny Clinch, Bonnaroo and Superfly co-founders Rick Farman and Kerry Black, Phish’s “first fan” Amy Skelton, poster artist Jim Pollock, and NBA alum and Phish devotee Bill Walton, among others. The podcast also features archival interviews conducted by Budnick, who serves as editor-in-chief of Relix and co-author of Blues Traveler frontman John Popper’s memoir “Suck and Blow: And Other Stories I’m Not Supposed To Tell” and “Ticket Masters: The Rise of the Concert Industry and How the Public Got Scalped.”

Among the industry topics explored in “Long May They Run” is how Phish pioneered the self-produced multi-day music events that spawned festivals like Bonnaroo, direct-to-fan ticketing and engagement and ahead-of-their-time initiatives like the LivePhish app, instant show-downloads and pay-per-view offerings. Also covered is the secret language of Phish’s live shows which trigger audience participation according to musical cues.

“Long May They Run, Season One: Phish” will launch with two episodes on Sept. 18 on Apple Podcasts, RADIO.COM, Spotify and everywhere podcasts are available. New episodes will drop every Wednesday throughout the season.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to share these stories in this format,” said Budnick. “Phish is such an innovative band and many of the group’s pioneering endeavors have been overlooked or nearly lost to history. It’s been a pleasure to work with the team at C13Originals to bring their far-reaching legacy to light.”

Added Chris Corcoran, chief content officer at Cadence13: “Our vision was to create and give music fans a franchise set apart from anything that’s been done in podcasting. We believe that ‘Long May They Run’ accomplishes just that, and will provide an experience that takes Phish fans, and music fans in general, to the next level, and redefine what can be done in this space. Dean is an astute and compelling storyteller and interviewer, and few bands have the musical and cultural impact of Phish, which made them the perfect choice for Season One.”

Listen to the trailer below:

C13Originals is a division of Cadence13, creators of such podcasts as “Root of Evil: The True Story of the Hodel Family and the Black Dahlia” and “Gangster Capitalism.”

