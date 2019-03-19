×
Lollapalooza Reveals Some of 2019 Lineup: Lil Wayne, Tame Impala, Janelle Monae

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Camp Flog Gnaw, Day 1
CREDIT: Wes and Alex/REX/Shutterstock

Tired of learning about a festival’s lineup by scrutinizing a tiny jpeg of a poster with miniscule fonts? Apparently Lollapalooza’s organizers are — they’ve come up with the novel approach of revealing part of the lineup via a video in partnership with the Chicago-based animal shelter PAWS, which mixes in clues about 2019 Lollapalooza performers in with footage of dogs available for adoption. AWWWWWWW!

Anyway, Variety broke the news in January that Ariana Grande is one of the headliners, and additional performers revealed in the 13-plus-minute-long video include Tame Impala (who, like Grande, are also headlining Coachella), Janelle Monae, Lil Wayne, J Balvin, Rosalia, Slash, Yaeji, Tenacious D, Gunna, Lil Baby, Lil Skies, Calpurnia and Madeon. The full lineup is expected to be announced later this month.

The artists are revealed by hints from a narrator and dogs moving plastic balls around that reveal photos of the performers. See the video below.

The festival takes place from August 1-4, as usual, at Chicago’s Grant Park. The festival’s 2018 lineup included The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Jack White, Arctic Monkeys, Travis Scott, The National, Vampire Weekend and ODESZA as the main headliners and Tyler, the Creator, Zedd, Daniel Caesar, Lykke Li, Brockhampton and others.

 

 

