Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots, J Balvin, Chainsmokers Join Lollapalooza 2019 Lineup

Lollapalooza announced its full lineup this morning, which sees headliners Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots, the Strokes, Flume, the Chainsmokers and J Balvin joining previously announced performers Ariana Grande and Tame Impala. The long-running festival will feature more than 170 bands on eight stages across four days, August 1-4 at Grant Park in Chicago.

The lineup also includes Grammy Album of the Year Grammy winner Kacey Musgraves, Lil Wayne, Janelle Monáe, Meek Mill, Hozier, Rufus du Sol, Gary Clark Jr., H.E.R., Maggie Rogers, King Princess, Rosalía, Lauren Daigle, Normani, Pink Sweat$, Slash with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, and others. Festival founder Perry Farrell will also perform new solo material with his Kind Heaven Orchestra. View the entire lineup at Lollapalooza.com.

Four-Day General Admission Tickets, 4-Day GA+ Tickets, 4-DAY VIP Tickets, 4-Day Platinum Tickets and Official Hotel Packages are available now. To purchase tickets and for the full list of amenities, visit www. lollapalooza.com/tickets . 1-Day Tickets will be available at a later date. Children 10 years old and younger will be admitted free of charge with a ticket-holding adult.

According to the announcement, the festival “remains committed to the environment, minimizing environmental impact and raising environmental awareness.” In 2018, over 1.1 million reusable bottles were filled with free freshly filtered water provided by the CamelBack Filling Stations, offsetting the number of disposable plastic water bottles and cutting down on waste. Over 145 tons of recycled and or compostable material was diverted from landfills thanks to efforts of fans, staff and ambassadors. Additionally, Lollapalooza offset 2.4 million pounds of carbon dioxide emissions; the work of 200,000 young trees over a year. For Lolla’s full greening recap and efforts visit www.lollapalooza.com/sustainability/.

Lollapalooza is sponsored by Bud Light, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Citi, American Eagle, Toyota, BMI, Cupcake Vineyards and Lifeway Kefir.