Lizzo Twerks in Thong Courtside at the Lakers Game (NSFW)

Singer Lizzo attends an NBA basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 142-125. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
CREDIT: AP

Lizzo put on a show at the Lakers-Minnesota game on Sunday night and then some.

While sitting courtside for the NBA matchup, the “Juice” singer danced on the jumbotron as the Lakers’ cheerleaders performed a routine to her hit song. She then turned around, revealing her thong in an, um, ass-less dress, which prompted the Lakers’ cam to immediately cut away.

She was not ejected from the game.

“This is how a bad bitch goes to the Lakers game vs Minnesota,” Lizzo said walking into the arena with cocktail in hand. “You bitches can’t even spell Minnesota!”

Lizzo’s apparently a huge fan of the Minnesota Timberwolves, having lived in Minneapolis during the recording of her 2013 album, “Lizzobangers.”

She’s nominated for eight Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, for “Cuz I Love You” for the upcoming ceremony that takes place at the Lakers home  of the Staples Center in January, 2020.

  Singer Lizzo attends an NBA basketball

