×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lizzo Slays SXSW With One of Fest’s Buzziest Sets

The soul singer's Stubbs show recalled SXSWs of yore when the buzz on Billie Eilish, Amy Winehouse or Alabama Shakes exploded.

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mandatory Credit: Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce, Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/REX/Shutterstock (10152916dr)Lizzo'The Jonathan Ross Show' TV show, series 14, Episode 3, London, UK - 16 Mar 2019
CREDIT: Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/REX/Shutterstock

Every year, thousands of artists descend into Austin for SXSW determined to turn in the type of performance that could turn them into stars overnight. It happens, occasionally: Over the years the buzzes around Billie Eilish, Amy Winehouse, Vampire Weekend and Alabama Shakes rose from low to deafening thanks to the kind of rocket-fuel performances SXSW has become renowned for. But it’s hard to remember a performance that approached the energy in the air when R&B/hip-hop/soul vocalist Lizzo performed Thursday night at Stubbs .

It wasn’t Lizzo’s first performance at the conference (she was at the same venue during the fest just a couple of years ago) but the timing seems to be right for her empowered, meticulously choreographed and endlessly fun show, which did much to build anticipation around her major-label debut, due on Atlantic later this year.

Lizzo’s got similar ingredients to many other artists often referred to by one name — Missy, Janet, Aretha — wrapped up (and, in this case, dressed in a rhinestone bikini) in her proudly plus-sized body. When Lizzo goes into motivational-speaker mode, which happened a few times over the course of the set, she’s deeply convincing as she speaks of depression and sadness and a world that often doesn’t view her as beautiful — just as convincing as she is when speaking of empowerment, pride and self-love.

That passion carries over to the songs. “‘Cuz I Love You,” the title song from her forthcoming album and the show’s opener, is a barnburner Motown ballad with an earworm hook; her flow on the hip-hop-leaning parts of her catalog (“Boys”) is similarly skillful, although it’s clear that the full range of her voice, an enormous, impassioned instrument, is yet to be revealed.

At one point, unprompted, the audience started chanting her name between songs (this just doesn’t happen at SXSW) and she was brought back for an equally rare encore. When she did re-emerge, her smile was infectious: she knew she had delivered something special.

Lizzo Slays SXSW With One of Fest's Buzziest Sets

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More Music

  • Mandatory Credit: Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce, Editorial

    Lizzo Slays SXSW With One of Fest's Buzziest Sets

    Every year, thousands of artists descend into Austin for SXSW determined to turn in the type of performance that could turn them into stars overnight. It happens, occasionally: Over the years the buzzes around Billie Eilish, Amy Winehouse, Vampire Weekend and Alabama Shakes rose from low to deafening thanks to the kind of rocket-fuel performances [...]

  • Daniel Ek Spotify

    Spotify Responds to Apple’s Response Over App Store Flap, Calls Company a ‘Monopolist’

    In Friday’s early hours, Spotify and Apple traded potshots in their ongoing battle over the App Store. That conflict centers around Spotify’s longstanding complaint that Apple charges excessive fees, routinely blocks Spotify upgrades and unfairly promotes its own streaming service in its App Store; early Wednesday, Spotify lodged an anti-competition complaint with the European Commission [...]

  • Karen O & Danger Mouse Lux

    Album Review: Karen O & Danger Mouse’s ‘Lux Prima’

    Among the many musical genres spawned during the 1960s was a sophisticated strain of orchestral pop purveyed by songwriter/producers such as John Barry, Burt Bacharach, Jimmy Webb, Scott Walker and various Frenchmen — a kind of aural noir; moody, melodramatic and atmospheric, heavy on orchestras and drenched in echo but with prominent drums and electric [...]

  • Timbaland TV Musical Opera Noir

    Timbaland’s Mosley Music Group Strikes Joint Venture With Def Jam (EXCLUSIVE)

    Def Jam Recordings has signed an exclusive long-term joint venture agreement with Grammy-winning producer/artist Timbaland and his Mosley Music Group. The announcement was made today by Def Jam chairman & CEO Paul Rosenberg and Tim “Timbaland” Mosley. The first release from the partnership, 21-year-old Chicago artist Cosha TG’s debut EP, “Summer Nights,” (produced by Timbaland and his production team THE factory) is [...]

  • How to Watch Red Hot Chili

    How to Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers' Concert at Egypt’s Pyramids Today

    Red Hot Chili Peppers will livestream their performance at Egypt’s legendary pyramids in Giza today: The show will be broadcast from the band’s YouTube page as well as on Twitter and Facebook, beginning at 3 p.m. ET. “Before each new place my body tingled with excitement, a yearning for a new mystery to unfold, a [...]

  • Michael Jackson bus poster

    Posters Proclaiming Michael Jackson's Innocence to Be Removed From London Buses

    Posters proclaiming Michael Jackson‘s innocence in the wake of the “Leaving Neverland“ documentary will be removed from the sides of London buses, following a decision by the city’s transport agency. Supporters of the late pop up superstar had paid for the posters, which bear the singer‘s face and the words “Facts Don’t Lie. People Do,“ [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad