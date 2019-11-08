×

Lizzo Surprises Elementary School Students Whose ‘Truth Hurts’ Remix Went Viral (Watch)

Lizzo surprised a classroom of Pittsburg, Calif. elementary school students on “Good Morning America” after their G-rated remix of “Truth Hurts” went viral earlier this week.

Said Lizzo in a video message to the students: “I saw the wonderful video that y’all made. Your teacher is very cool. I want to thank you so much for supporting me, and I want to let you know that you are 100 percent the future. You’re so bright and so beautiful and so talented, so keep it up and I hope to see y’all one day. I want to drop in on y’all class, so hopefully we can make that happen, but in the meantime, stay bright.”

After the message, Dorothy Mallari, teacher at Los Medanos elementary, led her classroom in an earnest rendition of their remix. Highlights of which include lines like: “I just took an ELA test, turns out I’m 100 percent that smart” and, “Yeah, I got math problems that’s the student in me, buzz buzz then I solve them, that’s the worker in me.”

“It’s really important that I find a song the kids know, they’re engaged in, they get hyped on,” Mallari explained to GMA about how she chooses a song to remix every year. “Once the Lizzo song came on for Kidz Bop, it played on our station and the kids started grooving to it. As soon as I saw them dancing to it, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m doing this song.'”

Lizzo tweeted about the students on Wednesday, saying that their video was the best thing she watched that day.

Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” is among the most consumed songs of 2019. Although it was originally released in 2017, it picked up momentum this year following a key synch in the Netflix movie “Someone Great.”

