×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Watch Lizzo Rock ‘Truth Hurts’ and ‘Good as Hell’ on ‘Saturday Night Live’

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All

Saturday Night Live” close out 2019 with a bang, with a blockbuster episode that featured Eddie Murphy’s first return to the show in 35 years and a stellar musical performance from Lizzo — who also happens to be the most-nominated artist for the 2020 Grammy Awards, with a whopping eight nods for her album “’Cuz I Love You” and the singles from it.

Lizzo nailed two hits from the album. For the smash “Truth Hurts,” the singer was accompanied by a live band, which she hasn’t done on recent tours in support of the album (instead featuring dancers and a DJ). The all-female band brought a whole other dimension to her performance and we certainly hope we see more of in the coming months.

For the closer, “Good as Hell,” the band took a seat but Lizzo and the dancers laid down a holiday performance, complete with Christmas trees, fake snow and even candy-cane-themed stripper poles for two of the dancers.

Watch the performances below.

Earlier this month, Variety caught up with Lizzo at iHeartRadio’s “Jingle Ball” in Los Angeles, where she spoke about her excitement at being nominated for eight Grammys.“Oh my god, it feels great,” she said. “I’m just so happy to be part of this year, it’s been a great year for music so I’m just honored to be a part of the conversation. We’re going to have so much fun at the ceremony because I always wanted to go.”

She also had this unforgettable exchange with Variety’s Ramin Setoodeh after her performance in New York during Pride Week:

What does it feel like to be Lizzo right now?
Pffft! There’s a thong rammed into my ass right now, so deep that it’s brushing up against my bone. If I cough, the tip of my ass, my anus, brushes against the thong. It’s happening right now.

Is that a metaphor for something?
No. It feels pretty good.


 

 

 

More TV

  • Ricky Gervais attends a screening of

    Ricky Gervais Under Fire for Transphobic Tweets He Claims Are Jokes

    Ricky Gervais has posted a series of seemingly transphobic tweets prompted by J.K. Rowling’s support of Maya Forstater, a researcher who was fired for tweeting that a person cannot change their biological sex. In later tweets, Gervais implied the tweets were meant as jokes. In the first tweet, Gervais, who has been tapped to host [...]

  • Zoe Kravitz

    TV News Roundup: Hulu Releases 'High Fidelity' Teaser With Zoë Kravitz

    In today’s TV news roundup, Hulu released a teaser for Zoë Kravitz’s “High Fidelity” and ABC News announces a podcast about Jeffrey Epstein. CASTING Genneya Walton (“The Resident”), Iman Benson (“Suits”), Scarlet Spencer (“Bright”), Justin Clairborne, Ravi Cabot-Conyers and Richard Gardenhire Jr. have been cast n Netflix‘s new comedy “Black Excellence.“ The eight-episode series from [...]

  • Sweetbitter

    'Sweetbitter' Canceled After Two Seasons at Starz

    “Sweetbitter” has come to a bittersweet end. The half-hour drama has been canceled by Starz after two seasons on the network. Season 2 wrapped up in August. The half-hour drama series was based on the book of the same name by Stephanie Danler. It followed a 22-year-old woman (Ella Purnell) who, shortly after arriving in [...]

  • CNBC Veteran Bill Griffeth Will Step

    CNBC Veteran Bill Griffeth Will Step Back From Anchor Desk

    Bill Griffeth, one of TV’s most durable business-news journalists, will step back from his duties at CNBC, where he has worked for 28 years. During a segment Friday at the NBCUniversal-owned cable-news outlet, Griffeth announced he will relinquish daily anchoring duties and instead serve as an anchor at large. He had spent many years as [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad