Lizzo Reveals Summer-Fall Tour Dates

Hot on the heels of her Nice Life/Atlantic Records debut album “Cuz I Love You” (which got a rave review in Variety last week) and her two Coachella performances, Lizzo has announced dates for a huge North American tour, billed “Cuz I Love You Too.”
Produced by Live Nation, the tour begins July 18 in Portland, OR and travels across the continent — including a date at New York’s prestigious Radio City Music Hall — before wrapping Oct. 27 in San Francisco. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning April 26 at 10am local time; American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets beginning April 23.
The first leg of the tour kicks off tonight in San Francisco. All dates on the North American headline trek are sold out, including a tour-closing headline date at New York City’s Terminal 5. Support throughout comes from Atlantic Records labelmate Tayla Parx.
APRIL
22 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield SOLD OUT
24 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield SOLD OUT
26 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater SOLD OUT
27 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater SOLD OUT
28 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo SOLD OUT
30 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center SOLD OUT
MAY
1 – Denver, CO – The Ogden Theatre SOLD OUT
3 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theater SOLD OUT
4 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theater SOLD OUT
5 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre SOLD OUT
7 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom SOLD OUT
9 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle SOLD OUT
10 – Raleigh, NC – Ritz Raleigh SOLD OUT
12 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel SOLD OUT
13 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel SOLD OUT
15 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall SOLD OUT
16 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall SOLD OUT
18 – Philadelphia, PA – TLA SOLD OUT
19 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club SOLD OUT
20 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club SOLD OUT
22 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston SOLD OUT
23 – New York, NY – Terminal 5 SOLD OUT
26 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz Manchester SOLD OUT
27 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town SOLD OUT
29 – Paris, FR – L’Alhambra SOLD OUT
31 – Nimes, FR – This Is Not A Love Song *
JUNE
1 – Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound *
2 – Beekse Bergen, Hilvarenbeek, NL – Best Kept Secret *
7– Minneapolis, MN – KDWB Star Party +
8 – Indianapolis, IN – Indy Pride Festival +
9 – Sacramento, CA – SacPride +
19 – Covington, KY – KISS 107.1 Loud & Proud + SOLD OUT
21 – Kansas City, MO – Mix 93.3 Red, White, & Boom +
22 – Houston, TX – Houston LGBT Pride Celebration® 2019 at Houston City Hall+
27 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest*
29 – Worthy Farm, UK – Glastonbury Festival*
30 – Belgium – Rock Werchter
JULY
2 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso Noord SOLD OUT
3 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso Noord SOLD OUT
5 – Arras, FR – Main Square Festival *
6 – Roskilde, DK – Roskilde Festival *
11 – Montreux, CH – Montreux Jazz Festival *
13 – Gunnersbury Park, UK – Lovebox Festival *
14 – Boulogne-Billancourt, FR – AFROPUNK FEST Paris *
19-21 – Seattle, WA – Capitol Hill Block Party *
25 – Baltimore, MD – Z104.3 Summer Concert Series + SOLD OUT
27 – Detroit, MI – Mo Pop Festival 2019 *
* FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE
+ RADIO PERFORMANCE
CUZ I LOVE YOU TOO
U.S. FALL TOUR 2019
JULY
18 – Troutdale, OR – Edgefield
SEPTEMBER
7 – New Orleans, LA – The Filmore
10 – Saint Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
11 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami at Jackie Gleason Theater
13 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
15 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
17 – Boston, MA – Agganis Arena
18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met
19 – Toronto, ON – Rebel Complex
24 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
25 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
28 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom
30 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
OCTOBER
2 – Louisville, KY – Palace Theatre
8 -Saint Louis, MO – The Pageant
9 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
10 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
15 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
18 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
23 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
24 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
25 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
27 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium