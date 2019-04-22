Lizzo Reveals Summer-Fall Tour Dates

Hot on the heels of her Nice Life/Atlantic Records debut album “Cuz I Love You” (which got a rave review in Variety last week) and her two Coachella performances, Lizzo has announced dates for a huge North American tour, billed “Cuz I Love You Too.”

Produced by Live Nation, the tour begins July 18 in Portland, OR and travels across the continent — including a date at New York’s prestigious Radio City Music Hall — before wrapping Oct. 27 in San Francisco. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning April 26 at 10am local time; American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets beginning April 23.

The first leg of the tour kicks off tonight in San Francisco. All dates on the North American headline trek are sold out, including a tour-closing headline date at New York City’s Terminal 5. Support throughout comes from Atlantic Records labelmate Tayla Parx.

APRIL

22 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield SOLD OUT

24 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield SOLD OUT

26 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater SOLD OUT

27 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater SOLD OUT

28 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo SOLD OUT

30 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center SOLD OUT

MAY

1 – Denver, CO – The Ogden Theatre SOLD OUT

3 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theater SOLD OUT

4 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theater SOLD OUT

5 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre SOLD OUT

7 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom SOLD OUT

9 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle SOLD OUT

10 – Raleigh, NC – Ritz Raleigh SOLD OUT

12 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel SOLD OUT

13 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel SOLD OUT

15 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall SOLD OUT

16 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall SOLD OUT

18 – Philadelphia, PA – TLA SOLD OUT

19 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club SOLD OUT

20 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club SOLD OUT

22 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston SOLD OUT

23 – New York, NY – Terminal 5 SOLD OUT

26 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz Manchester SOLD OUT

27 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town SOLD OUT

29 – Paris, FR – L’Alhambra SOLD OUT

31 – Nimes, FR – This Is Not A Love Song *

JUNE

1 – Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound *

2 – Beekse Bergen, Hilvarenbeek, NL – Best Kept Secret *

7– Minneapolis, MN – KDWB Star Party +

8 – Indianapolis, IN – Indy Pride Festival +

9 – Sacramento, CA – SacPride +

19 – Covington, KY – KISS 107.1 Loud & Proud + SOLD OUT

21 – Kansas City, MO – Mix 93.3 Red, White, & Boom +

22 – Houston, TX – Houston LGBT Pride Celebration® 2019 at Houston City Hall+

27 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest*

29 – Worthy Farm, UK – Glastonbury Festival*

30 – Belgium – Rock Werchter

JULY

2 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso Noord SOLD OUT

3 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso Noord SOLD OUT

5 – Arras, FR – Main Square Festival *

6 – Roskilde, DK – Roskilde Festival *

11 – Montreux, CH – Montreux Jazz Festival *

13 – Gunnersbury Park, UK – Lovebox Festival *

14 – Boulogne-Billancourt, FR – AFROPUNK FEST Paris *

19-21 – Seattle, WA – Capitol Hill Block Party *

25 – Baltimore, MD – Z104.3 Summer Concert Series + SOLD OUT

27 – Detroit, MI – Mo Pop Festival 2019 *

* FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE

+ RADIO PERFORMANCE

CUZ I LOVE YOU TOO

U.S. FALL TOUR 2019

www.lizzomusic.com

JULY

18 – Troutdale, OR – Edgefield

SEPTEMBER

7 – New Orleans, LA – The Filmore

10 – Saint Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

11 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami at Jackie Gleason Theater

13 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

15 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

17 – Boston, MA – Agganis Arena

18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

19 – Toronto, ON – Rebel Complex

24 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

25 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

28 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

30 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

OCTOBER

2 – Louisville, KY – Palace Theatre

8 -Saint Louis, MO – The Pageant

9 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

10 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

15 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

18 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

23 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

24 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

25 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

27 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium