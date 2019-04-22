×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lizzo Reveals Summer-Fall Tour Dates

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mandatory Credit: Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce, Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/REX/Shutterstock (10152916dr)Lizzo'The Jonathan Ross Show' TV show, series 14, Episode 3, London, UK - 16 Mar 2019
CREDIT: Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/REX/Shutterstock

Hot on the heels of her Nice Life/Atlantic Records debut album “Cuz I Love You” (which got a rave review in Variety last week) and her two Coachella performances, Lizzo has announced dates for a huge North American tour, billed “Cuz I Love You Too.”

Produced by Live Nation, the tour begins July 18 in Portland, OR and travels across the continent — including a date at New York’s prestigious Radio City Music Hall — before wrapping Oct. 27 in San Francisco. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning April 26 at 10am local time; American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets beginning April 23.

The first leg of the tour kicks off tonight in San Francisco. All dates on the North American headline trek are sold out, including a tour-closing headline date at New York City’s Terminal 5. Support throughout comes from Atlantic Records labelmate Tayla Parx.

Related

APRIL

22 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield SOLD OUT

24 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield SOLD OUT

26 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater SOLD OUT

27 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater SOLD OUT

28 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo SOLD OUT

30 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center SOLD OUT

 

MAY

1 – Denver, CO – The Ogden Theatre SOLD OUT

3 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theater SOLD OUT

4 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theater SOLD OUT

5 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre SOLD OUT

7 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom SOLD OUT

9 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle SOLD OUT

10 – Raleigh, NC – Ritz Raleigh SOLD OUT

12 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel SOLD OUT

13 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel SOLD OUT

15 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall SOLD OUT

16 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall SOLD OUT

18 – Philadelphia, PA – TLA SOLD OUT

19 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club SOLD OUT

20 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club SOLD OUT

22 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston SOLD OUT

23 – New York, NY – Terminal 5 SOLD OUT

26 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz Manchester SOLD OUT

27 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town SOLD OUT

29 – Paris, FR – L’Alhambra SOLD OUT

31 – Nimes, FR – This Is Not A Love Song *

 

JUNE

1 – Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound *

2 – Beekse Bergen, Hilvarenbeek, NL – Best Kept Secret *

7– Minneapolis, MN – KDWB Star Party +

8 – Indianapolis, IN – Indy Pride Festival +

9 – Sacramento, CA – SacPride +

19 – Covington, KY – KISS 107.1 Loud & Proud + SOLD OUT

21 – Kansas City, MO – Mix 93.3 Red, White, & Boom +

22 – Houston, TX – Houston LGBT Pride Celebration® 2019 at Houston City Hall+

27 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest*

29 – Worthy Farm, UK – Glastonbury Festival*

30 – Belgium – Rock Werchter

 

JULY

2 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso Noord SOLD OUT

3 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso Noord SOLD OUT

5 – Arras, FR – Main Square Festival *

6 – Roskilde, DK – Roskilde Festival *

11 – Montreux, CH – Montreux Jazz Festival *

13 – Gunnersbury Park, UK – Lovebox Festival *

14 – Boulogne-Billancourt, FR – AFROPUNK FEST Paris *

19-21 – Seattle, WA – Capitol Hill Block Party *

25 – Baltimore, MD – Z104.3 Summer Concert Series + SOLD OUT

27 – Detroit, MI – Mo Pop Festival 2019 *

 

* FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE

+ RADIO PERFORMANCE

 

 

CUZ I LOVE YOU TOO

U.S. FALL TOUR 2019

www.lizzomusic.com

 

JULY

18 – Troutdale, OR – Edgefield

 

SEPTEMBER

7 – New Orleans, LA – The Filmore

10 – Saint Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

11 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami at Jackie Gleason Theater

13 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

15 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

17 – Boston, MA – Agganis Arena

18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

19 – Toronto, ON – Rebel Complex

24 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

25 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

28 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

30 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

 

OCTOBER

2 – Louisville, KY – Palace Theatre

8 -Saint Louis, MO – The Pageant

9 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

10 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

15 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

18 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

23 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

24 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

25 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

27 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

More Music

  • Mandatory Credit: Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce, Editorial

    Lizzo Reveals Summer-Fall Tour Dates

    Hot on the heels of her Nice Life/Atlantic Records debut album “Cuz I Love You” (which got a rave review in Variety last week) and her two Coachella performances, Lizzo has announced dates for a huge North American tour, billed “Cuz I Love You Too.” Produced by Live Nation, the tour begins July 18 in Portland, [...]

  • Delta Air Lines celebrates Grammy Weekend

    Halsey, Jonas Brothers, Zedd to Headline iHeartMedia Wango Tango Concert

    Jonas Brothers, Halsey, 5 Seconds of Summer, Zedd, Ally Brooke (with special guest Tyga), Ava Max, Fletcher and Tomorrow X Together will perform at iHeartMedia’s annual Wango Tango concert at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles (formerly StubHub Center) on June 1. Freeform will broadcast a 90-minute television special on Friday, June 7 [...]

  • Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin JonasJonas

    Jonas Brothers Set Their First Album in a Decade for June

    Coming 10 years almost to the week after their previous studio album, the Jonas Brothers’ “Happiness Begins” has been set for a June 7 release. A date for their full-length comeback has been eagerly anticipated by fans ever since the near-surprise March 1 release of “Sucker,” a single that has just reached No. 1 on [...]

  • Prince Memoir, ‘The Beautiful Ones,’ to

    Prince Memoir, ‘The Beautiful Ones,’ to Be Released in October

    The memoir Prince was working on at the time of his death is coming out Oct. 29, according to the Associated Press. Publisher Random House confirmed Monday that “The Beautiful Ones” will combine Prince’s unfinished manuscript with rare photos, scrapbooks and lyrics. Announced just weeks before his 2016 death, the 288-page book, issued in partnership [...]

  • TV Review: ‘Motown 60: A Grammy

    TV Review: ‘Motown 60: A Grammy Celebration’

    If nothing else, CBS’ “Motown 60: A Grammy Celebration” special alerted America to the continued vitality of Smokey Robinson as a contemporary performer. Ten months from turning 80, the singer’s performances were focused and controlled as he weaved his sultry vocals through classics he wrote — the ballads “The Tracks of My Tears” and “Ooh Baby Baby,” chief among them. Producers [...]

  • Maren Morris, Alessia Cara Join Zedd

    Maren Morris, Alessia Cara Join Zedd at Coachella Weekend Two

    Fan favorite Zedd brought out two of his best-known collaborators, Maren Morris and Alessia Cara, for hit singles “The Middle” and “Stay” at Coachella weekend two. The pair’s appearances and the overwhelming attendance at the German DJ’s set mark another notch in favor of Coachella’s long, and at this point, nearly complete transformation into a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad