Lizzo Signs Publishing Admin Deal With Warner Chappell

Variety Staff

CREDIT: Michel Faliski

Lizzo has signed a global administration deal with Warner Chappell Music. The agreement covers her existing and future work, including the breakout hit “Juice” and follow-up “Truth Hurts” from debut album “Cuz I Love You.”

Speaking to Variety of the success of “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo recently said: “I love being platinum. I worked so hard. It’s for a song I put out two years ago, and it was a song I really believed in and wrote when I was crying. It was such a pivotal moment in my life. I feel like it was destiny that it was my first platinum song ever.”

Hailed for her message of body-positivity and LGBTQ+ rights advocacy, Lizzo has spent much of 2019 wowing crowds at Coachella, Glastonbury, South By Southwest and the BET Awards.

Said Guy Moot, Warner Chappell co-chair and CEO: “Lizzo is a truly original artist and songwriter, blessed with a powerhouse voice and effortless flow. She’s a leader among a new generation of talent shaping pop music, and we’re delighted she’s chosen to be with Warner Chappell.”

WCM President of A&R, U.S. Ryan Press hailed her originality. “Lizzo is unapologetically her bold, clever, creative self at all times. Her energy, honesty, and positivity are infectious, and as a songwriter, rapper and singer, she is doing things that no one else is doing.”

Added Lizzo: “Songwriting has always been a passion of mine even before I started singing, rapping or playing the flute. Having people connect to my lyrics is one of the most rewarding things about creating music and I’m so honored that Warner Chappell is giving me this platform to do what I love. Partnering with Ryan, Guy, Marc and the talented team at Warner Chappell is a dream because they truly understand and respect my craft. Their support means the world to me and I’m excited to be a part of the team.”

Pictured above (from left): Brandra Ringo, WCM senior director of Urban A&R; Carianne Marshall, WCM co-chair and COO; Lizzo; Ryan Press, WCM president of U.S. A&R; and Marc Wilson, WCM senior director of A&R.

