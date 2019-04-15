×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lizzo Powers Through Coachella Set Despite Horrific Sound Problems

By and

Any buzzing artist faces crazy nerves before their first Coachella set because so many things can go wrong. But when the problem is completely beyond their control, it can be painful to witness. Such were the sound problems that plagued Lizzo’s otherwise rousing festival debut. The powerhouse soul diva — who was the breakthrough artist of last month’s SXSW festival — sings live to pre-recorded track, and at multiple points during her set, the music dropped out completely.

The issues started just a few minutes in: The singer sailed through every high note of the opening track, “Cuz I Love You,” but during the second song, the sound began cutting in and out. Many performers would have stormed offstage, but Lizzo, her six dancers and DJ stayed with it, singing and dancing to no music for several long seconds until the sound kicked back in, although their mortification and anger were apparent — and understandable. The crowd roared encouragement after the song ended, and after several emotional moments, she spoke.

“It’s my first time playing Coachella, so ain’t nothing gonna f— my time up, bitch!” she said to the packed Mojave tent. Then, directing her comments to the sound personnel, “When I’m headlining next time, I’m gonna need my mother—ing ears to work.”

Related

She powered through the rest of the set — drawing heavily from her forthcoming major-label debut, also called “Cuz I Love You” and out this Friday — keeping the energy level of her old-school R&B as high as possible despite continued glitches and drop-outs. And while the show certainly wasn’t the ideal sonic Lizzo experience, it was positive in a different way: Many of the proudly plus-sized singer’s songs are about staying strong in the face of adversity — and there she was, living it. Toward the end of the set, as she led into the soul-stirring ballad “Good as Hell,” she said, “You know, it’s times like these that I need this song! I’ve used it when I was depressed, when I was lonely, when I was a little bit disappointed in myself. I hope it lifts you up, Coachella.”

And as she soared into the end of her funky closing track, “Juice,” the sound dropped out yet again. Yelling “I hope the sound doesn’t come back!,” she and the dancers brought the song in for an a capella landing, and they were done. As the crowd roared, Lizzo had the look of someone who’d just emerged safely from an apartment fire. “This was so fun!,” she said. “Thank god I get to do it again!”

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Music

  • Lizzo Powers Through Coachella Set Despite

    Lizzo Powers Through Coachella Set Despite Horrific Sound Problems

    Any buzzing artist faces crazy nerves before their first Coachella set because so many things can go wrong. But when the problem is completely beyond their control, it can be painful to witness. Such were the sound problems that plagued Lizzo’s otherwise rousing festival debut. The powerhouse soul diva — who was the breakthrough artist [...]

  • Katy Perry

    Watch Katy Perry Sing '365' With Zedd at Coachella

    Would any of Zedd’s mostly female vocal collaborators appear as part of his main stage DJ-ing set at Coachella Sunday night? For a while, it seemed no — concertgoers were left to imagine Maren Morris as her voice came out of the PA during “The Middle.” Ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez did not stop by to personally [...]

  • Murda Beatz Talks Nipsey Hussle, Coachella

    Murda Beatz Talks Nipsey Hussle, Coachella Set and What’s Next

    What do Drake’s “Nice For What,” Migos’ “Motorsport,” Travis Scott’s “Butterfly Effect,” 6ix9ine’s “Fefe,” and 2 Chainz’s “It’s a Vibe” all have in common? Producer/songwriter/DJ Murda Beatz. The 25-year-old Canadian hitmaker — legal name: Shane Lindstrom — began his journey at the age of six, playing drums and idolizing Travis Barker; he made the switch to [...]

  • Elvis Costello Liverpool

    Elvis Costello Pays Touching Tribute to Former Rhino Exec Gary Stewart

    Amid the many touching tributes to former Rhino and Apple Music executive Gary Stewart, who died on Thursday at the age of 62, there is one in particular that would have meant a great deal to him: A long and heartfelt post from Elvis Costello, one of Stewart’s all-time favorite artists and one who was [...]

  • Billie Eilish Coachella Day 2

    Coachella Day 2: Billie Eilish Triumphs; Tame Impala and Weezer Bring the Rock

    Rock isn’t dead at Coachella, a vast amount of evidence to the contrary notwithstanding. It was alive and well in a performance by Billie Eilish that pushed every rock ‘n’ roll button except the one that demands there be an electric guitar on stage. The 17-going-on-35-year-old star literally bounded through close to half the songs, [...]

  • J Balvin Schools Coachella on Latin

    J Balvin Schools Coachella on Latin Music With Astonishing, Surreal Set

    With performances from rising Spanish star Rosalía, Chilean singer Mon Laferte, regional Mexican titans Tucanes de Tijuana and one later today from Puerto Rican trap star Bad Bunny, Latin music has had its biggest-ever presence on the Coachella stages this year. But Colombian superstar J Balvin — who joined Beyoncé onstage last year during her [...]

  • Bruce Springsteen Trump moron

    Watch Bruce Springsteen's Surprise Performance at New York Benefit

    Bruce Springsteen took the stage for the first time in 2019 with photographer Danny Clinch and his Tangiers Blues Band, at New York’s Tribeca Grill on Saturday night at a benefit supporting the Kristen Ann Carr Fund. Springsteen and company rocked the house that included a set similar to the one performed at the opening [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad