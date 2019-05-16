×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lizzo Among Performers for 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

By

Anna's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mandatory Credit: Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce, Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/REX/Shutterstock (10152916dr)Lizzo'The Jonathan Ross Show' TV show, series 14, Episode 3, London, UK - 16 Mar 2019
CREDIT: Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/REX/Shutterstock

Lizzo will make her first major televised award show performance at the 2019 Movie & TV Awards on June 17.

Along with the fast-rising singer — whose debut album, “Cuz I Love You” was met with rave reviews, including Variety‘s — Dutch DJ and producer Martin Garrix, Macklemore and Patrick Stump will also perform per the complete line-up released by MTV today. While the trio is set to perform Garrix’s new single “Summer Days” for the first time, Lizzo can be expected to to take one of her hottest songs to the stage too.

As previously announced, “RBG,” “Game of Thrones.” and “Avengers: Endgame” are the night’s top nominations. Other nominations include Lady Gaga for “A Star Is Born,” Rami Malek for “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and Elisabeth Moss for “Handmaid’s Tale.”

This year will also see new categories added to its nomination slate, including Reality Royalty, Most Meme-able Moment, and Best Real-Life Hero. Categories from past years will remain up for grabs too, including Best Kiss, Best Hero, Best Villain, and more.   

Related

During the ceremony, which will be hosted by  “Shazam!” star Zachary Levi, fans can vote for their favorite nominees at vote.mtv.com, and by direct messaging @MTVAwards on Twitter and Facebook Messenger. A full list of nominations for

The event will air live on MTV from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Monday, June 17 at 9 p.m. ET.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Music

  • Madonna accepts the advocate for change

    Madonna Cleared to Perform Two Songs at Eurovision in Tel Aviv

    Madonna has gotten the green light to perform at the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv on Saturday night (May 18). At 9 p.m. local Tel Aviv time, confirmation came from Noel Curren, Director General of the European Broadcasting Union. Eurovision’s executive supervisor Jon Ola Sand announced on Thursday night that he had “reached an [...]

  • Mandatory Credit: Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce, Editorial

    Lizzo Among Performers for 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

    Lizzo will make her first major televised award show performance at the 2019 Movie & TV Awards on June 17. Along with the fast-rising singer — whose debut album, “Cuz I Love You” was met with rave reviews, including Variety‘s — Dutch DJ and producer Martin Garrix, Macklemore and Patrick Stump will also perform per [...]

  • YouTube Music

    Songza Co-Founders Have Left YouTube Music Ahead of Google Play Music Shut-Down

    The three co-founders of Songza, a music curation startup acquired by Google in  2014, have left YouTube Music, Variety has learned. Former Songza CEO Elias Roman, former chief product officer Elliott Breece and former chief operating officer Peter Asbill all quietly transitioned to new positions at Google’s startup incubator Area 120 in March. A YouTube [...]

  • Solvan Slick Naim

    'Romeo and Juliet' Hip-Hop Musical From Solvan 'Slick' Naim in the Works at Netflix

    Solvan “Slick” Naim is developing an untitled hip-hop movie musical based on William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” for Netflix. The streaming service announced the project on Thursday, a day before it premieres Naim’s comedy series “It’s Bruno.” Naim stars as the owner of a dog named Bruno in Brooklyn. He also wrote and directed. Naim [...]

  • Blackbird Presents Names Joe Litvag President

    Blackbird Presents Names Joe Litvag President of Live Entertainment

    Concert and film producer Blackbird Presents announced today that industry veteran Joe Litvag has joined the company as a partner and president of live entertainment. In this newly created position, Litvag will oversee Blackbird’s full slate of live entertainment projects and will lead the development of new live event ventures for the company, according to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad