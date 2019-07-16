LiveXLive Names AOL and MTV Vet Dermot McCormack President

Live entertainment digital media company LiveXLive Media today announced that AOL and MTV veteran Dermot McCormack has been named president of the company. According to the announcement, McCormack will lead the business and creative operations of LiveXLive, effective immediately.

McCormack previously served as AOL’s Global President of Video and Studios, where he oversaw the video business and developed episodic programming including James Franco’s “Making A Scene” and Steve Buscemi’s Emmy Award-winning “Park Bench.” He also played a key role in the company’s sale to Verizon.

Prior to his tenure at AOL, McCormack was EVP of Digital Media for Viacom’s Music Group. While at Viacom, McCormack created the O Music Awards, a multiple Webby Award honoree, and developed Artist.MTV, a platform for artists to create and manage their online presence.

McCormack previously oversaw the interactive and broadband divisions as the Senior Vice President of New Media and Digital Product at Cablevision, and began his digital media career as one of the earliest employees of iVillage.com.

“Dermot’s vision will propel LiveXLive as we continue to evolve. He is an accomplished leader with expertise that extends from content development to technology, growth strategies and monetization,” said Robert Ellin, Chairman and CEO of LiveXLive. “He is also a true music fan who thoroughly understands the power of the LiveXLive platform.”

“Music has always been a personal passion for me and bringing fans new ways to consume music has been a highlight of my career,” McCormack said. “From streaming the greatest music festivals in the world, to serving engaging original content to an ever-expanding subscriber base, LiveXLive provides an amazing opportunity to reimagine how people experience live music, discover new artists, and engage in music as a lifestyle.”