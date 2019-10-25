Little Mix Talent Show Going International With All3Media (EXCLUSIVE)

All3Media has taken the international rights to Little Mix’s hotly anticipated prime time talent show, “Little Mix – The Search,” which will bow on BBC One next year. The show sees the pop band mentor a new generation of talent, offering them personal guidance and access to their inner circle.

It is tough to launch new primetime entertainment shows, but with many of the existing shiny-floor setpieces aging, there could be space for a new hit.

All3Media International will sell the finished show and the format internationally. Tape sales of shows with music elements can be tricky given clearance issues, but if “Little Mix – The Search” pops on the BBC, there will be demand for international remakes.

Little Mix themselves broke through on Simon Cowell’s talent show “X Factor,” which plays on ITV in the U.K. The winner of the upcoming BBC show will head on the road with the band, supporting them on their 2020 tour.

Little Mix’s management firm, Modest!, recently launched the banner ModestTV, which is making the talent show. It is run by Andrea Hamilton, who partnered with Modest! to launch the shingle, and creative director Stefan Iriarte.

All3Media International confirmed that it has boarded the series and will take it out globally. “We are delighted to be the international partner on this fabulous Saturday night entertainment show,” CEO Louise Pedersen told Variety. “It combines the major talents of Andrea and Stefan of ModestT, and, of course, the band, Little Mix, and is on course to be the talent show to watch in 2020.”