BBC’s Little Mix Talent Show to Be Produced by Management Firm’s New Shingle, ModestTV

The BBC has confirmed its Little Mix talent show, which the pop band’s management firm, Modest!, will produce through a new banner, ModestTV.

“Little Mix The Search” will be exec produced by Andrea Hamilton, who has partnered with the management outfit to launch the new operation. Her entertainment show credits include “The Voice” and “Strictly Come Dancing,” the format known as “Dancing With the Stars” in the U.S. and internationally.

The Modest! stable of talent includes Little Mix, Olly Murs, Niall Horan, 5 Seconds of Summer and Katherine Jenkins.

Stefan Iriarte is creative director of ModestTV. He has worked at Objective, CPL and Talkback, and his previous credits include “Big Star’s Little Star” and “All Star Mr. & Mrs.”

“Modest! Management look after some of the most popular and successful music artists in the business – whilst television has always been about talent, it’s more prevalent than ever and so starting a company together to help maximize the opportunities for the talent, along with other format ideas, is an exciting place to be,” Hamilton said

Harry Magee and Richard Griffiths own Modest! Management. “With Andrea and Stef’s production and development credentials in entertainment formats and event television, this feels like a natural and exciting fit,” said Magee.

After initially refusing to confirm the Little Mix project, the BBC announced it Thursday. The singers who make it into new bands in the show will live together and gain access to Little Mix’s inner circle, including the vocal coaches, songwriters, producers and stylists who have contributed to the group’s phenomenal success. The winners will get to tour with Little Mix in 2020. Little Mix themselves broke out on a talent series, winning “The X Factor” in the U.K. in 2011.

“As we have been there and done it ourselves, we know what it takes to make a group successful, and will be there to mentor them every step of the way,” Little Mix said in a statement. “We want solo artists to audition as well as groups, and every type of genre is welcome too.”