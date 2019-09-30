Wisebuddah Execs Launch New Audio and Podcast Label (EXCLUSIVE)

A new audio production and podcast label, Listen Entertainment, has been launched to help TV content creators tune into the power of audio.

There is an increasing cross-pollination of podcasts and TV content, with audio series being developed for the small screen and spinoffs of television IP such as “The Chernobyl Podcast” getting traction.

Listen Ent. is born of the creative team at Wisebuddah, a London-based studio and audio production business. Adam Uytman, director of content at Wisebuddah, and Josh Adley, director of commercial relations, are leaving the company to set up the new firm, alongside executive director Tim Hammond.

The trio have bought the Wisebuddah production business, including its current roster of work. Its recent output includes “The Gemma Collins Podcast” for the BBC’s new audio app, BBC Sounds; the true-crime podcast “Beyond Reasonable Doubt”; and “The Greatest Dancer Podcast,” which accompanied the eponymous BBC One TV series from Syco and Fremantle.

The trio behind Listen said they have launched the new business to help TV content companies navigate the future of audio. It will produce audio across all genres – from podcasting and on-demand programs to live and recorded radio. Listen will offer a consultancy service to work with producers on their audio strategy. The company also plans to build a catalogue of formats that can be adapted into TV series or movies.

Several TV and film firms and execs have made moves into podcasting. Fox’s former international channels chief, Hernan Lopez, launched the Wondery podcast network. More recently, Lorenzo Benedetti, the founder of Studio Bagel and former director of digital creation at the Canal Plus; Louis Daboussy, the former CCO at Konbini; and Benoit Dunaigre, who formerly worked at Havas, launched podcast studio Paradiso.

“The world of audio is on fire right now, and, in particular, podcasting is booming,” said Uytman, who will be director of content at Listen. “The convergence of TV and audio – and the opportunities for TV companies in the audio space – are exploding, so we are there to help our clients navigate the future of this exciting medium.”

Wisebuddah’s founder, former BBC radio broadcaster Mark Goodier, will chair the Listen board.