×

Lionel Richie Reveals 2020 Las Vegas Engagement

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lionel Richie will headline a three-night engagement in Las Vegas at the Wynn's Encore Theater in March 2020.
CREDIT: Alan Silfen Photographer

Lionel Richie’s sold-out appearance at Wynn Las Vegas last month has led to an encore appearance at the Encore theater but with a new stage show, “Lionel Richie – Las Vegas.” Richie will headline a three-night engagement in March 2020 that will feature stories from throughout his career as well as his greatest hits.

Richie’s previous performance in Vegas was for his “Hello” show and coincided with a new album, “Hello From Las Vegas,” released by Capitol Records on Aug. 16.

Said Richie in a statement announcing the dates: “Hello again Las Vegas. I can’t wait to perform in one of the best music venues in the U.S. at the Encore Theater. This new show is going to be so much fun!”

“Lionel Richie is an iconic performer and we are honored to have him debut an exclusive production at Wynn,” added Wynn Las Vegas president, Marilyn Spiegel. “We look forward to his return to the Encore Theater this spring.”

VIP packages for “Lionel Richie – Las Vegas,” an AEG Presents production, go on sale on Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. PT; Public onsale is on Sept. 20. Ticket prices range from $69.50 to $350.

Richie returns to the judges table on ABC’s “American Idol” at the top of the year.

Popular on Variety

More Music

  • Lionel Richie will headline a three-night

    Lionel Richie Reveals 2020 Las Vegas Engagement

    Lionel Richie’s sold-out appearance at Wynn Las Vegas last month has led to an encore appearance at the Encore theater but with a new stage show, “Lionel Richie – Las Vegas.” Richie will headline a three-night engagement in March 2020 that will feature stories from throughout his career as well as his greatest hits. Richie’s [...]

  • SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY

    Emmy Music: 'GoT' Scores Again; McCartney, Springsteen Specials Share Wins

    Music specials had a big look going into the weekend’s creative arts Emmys, but no one ended up being the boss of the ceremonies — not even Bruce Springsteen. His “Springsteen on Broadway” Netflix film won Thom Zimny an award for direction, but it lost for best variety special, the category that would have allowed [...]

  • Long May They Run Phish podcast

    'Long May They Run' Podcast Explores Phish History for Debut Season (EXCLUSIVE)

    The band Phish will be the subject of a new podcast series. “Long May They Run” will feature the group for the series’ first season. Created, directed and produced by C13Originals, veteran music journalist and author Dean Budnick serves as writer and narrator of the podcast, which will offer a deep dive into the history [...]

  • Rihanna5th Annual Clara Lionel Foundation Diamond

    Rihanna Expected to Sign With Sony/ATV Music Publishing (EXCLUSIVE)

    Rihanna is expected to join Sony/ATV Music Publishing, multiple sources tell Variety, a move that would reunite the singer with her longtime publisher, Jon Platt, who took the reins at the Sony Music company as chairman and CEO earlier this year. The move comes as no surprise, as Rihanna, along with Jay-Z and Beyonce, have [...]

  • Ric Ocasek'The Imitation Game' film premiere,

    The Cars' Ric Ocasek Remembered by Weezer, the Killers, Courtney Love, More

    Ric Ocasek’s death on Sept. 15 elicited reactions from all over the music industry. While Ocasek was best known as the frontman for the Cars, he was also a noted producer, A&R executive and author. Among the artists to pay tribute  on social media in the hours after news of Ocasek’s death broke were Weezer, [...]

  • Ric Ocasek Rock & Roll Hall

    Ric Ocasek, The Cars Frontman, Dies at 75

    Ric Ocasek, frontman of the popular late 1970s and 1980s band the Cars, was found dead in his New York home on Sunday. He was 75. The NYPD confirmed that Ocasek’s body was discovered after police received a call regarding an unconscious male at his townhouse. Emergency services pronounced him dead at the scene. No [...]

  • Beyonce Knowles'The Lion King' film premiere,

    ABC Announces Behind-the-Scenes Special for Beyoncé's 'Lion King' LP

    ABC has announced a new behind-the-scenes look into the making of Beyoncé’s “The Lion King: The Gift” LP, which is set to air September 16 on ABC at 10 p.m. EST. Titled “Beyoncé Presents: Making the Gift,” the new hour-long special will allow viewers to “experience the process” behind the “Lion King” companion album, according [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad