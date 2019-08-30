Lindsay Lohan Previews First New Song in 11 Years, ‘Xanax’

Lindsay Lohan premiered a teaser for her latest single “Xanax” on Virgin Radio Dubai’s “The Kris Fade Show,” which according to the podcast host should be released “very, very soon.” The host also shared that the new song by the actress turned dayclub owner is about “anxiety and pressure and taking care of yourself.”

The song stands to be Lohan’s first release of new music in 11 years, apart from a cameo appearance on a Duran Duran record. Aside from her gig as a judge on “The Masked Singer Australia” and her short-lived Vanderpump-like reality show “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club,” Lohan has remained relatively quiet following her 2008 single “Bossy” (which also served as the theme song for her cancelled MTV series). Her first album, “Speak,” was released in 2004 and eventually certified platinum. She quickly followed up with her second and last album, “A Little More Personal (Raw),” in 2005.

The singer has been hinting at her return to music via social media for some time now. In June, she posted an instagram photo of herself in a recording studio mysteriously captioned with a headphones emoji.

Lohan showed her musical ability early on as a child actress. She collaborated on soundtracks for some of her Disney films like “Confessions of a Drama Queen.” She also contributed “Ultimate,” a song on the “Freaky Friday” soundtrack.

Listen to the snippet below.

.@LindsayLohan is coming!🎵 Listen to a snippet of the singer’s bold new single, “Xanax” set to be released “very very soon.”: pic.twitter.com/LsOomBSPtN — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) August 29, 2019