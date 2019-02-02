×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Linda Ronstadt Opens Up About Losing her Voice and Living With Parkinson’s

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
American musician Linda Ronstadt poses in New York to promote the release of her memoir "Simple Dreams." Ronstadt will be inducted into the 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on April 10 at the Barclays Center in New YorkMusic Rock Hall, New York, USA
CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Invision/AP/REX/Shut

In a candid interview, Linda Ronstadt revealed that her health has deteriorated to such an extent that she “can’t even sing in the shower.”

The singer and songwriter, known for hits like “You’re No Good” and “It’s So Easy,” told “CBS Sunday Morning” correspondent Tracy Smith that she began having issues with her voice in 2000. She was later diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2013.

Ronstadt says she found herself yelling during her concerts, rather than singing. She retired from the stage, and performed her last show in 2009, even before she knew what exactly was afflicting her. But Ronstadt insists she isn’t angry about the situation. “When you’ve been able to do certain things all your life, like put your shoes on and brush your teeth or whatever, you – when you can’t do that, you sort of go, ‘What’s this?’” she said. “You know, what’s happening here? Come help me with this. And then you have to learn to ask people to help, and that – that took a little doing. But I do that now, because I need the help.”

Despite the challenges, Ronstadt believes there’s hope for a cure to Parkinson’s in the future. “I’m sure they’ll find something eventually,” she said. “They’re learning so much more about it every day. If not, I mean, I’m 72. We’re all going to die. So, they say people usually die with Parkinson’s. They don’t always die of it because it’s so slow-moving. So, I’ll figure I’ll die of something. And I’ve watched people die, so I’m not afraid of dying. I’m afraid of suffering, but I’m not afraid of dying.”

During the wide-ranging conversation, Ronstadt also talked about her life today, her iconic tracks, receiving a National Medal of Arts award, and more. This week, Ronstadt will release her first-ever live album, “Live in Hollywood,” which includes 12 songs that were pulled from a 1980 concert originally shot for an HBO special.

CBS Sunday Morning” will air Sunday, Feb. 3, at 9 a.m. ET/PT. Watch a preview of the interview here.

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More Music

  • American musician Linda Ronstadt poses in

    Linda Ronstadt Opens Up About Losing her Voice and Living With Parkinson's

    In a candid interview, Linda Ronstadt revealed that her health has deteriorated to such an extent that she “can’t even sing in the shower.” The singer and songwriter, known for hits like “You’re No Good” and “It’s So Easy,” told “CBS Sunday Morning” correspondent Tracy Smith that she began having issues with her voice in [...]

  • Bill Monroe on the Grand Ole

    Ken Burns' 'Country Music' Previewed by Producers, With PBS Premiere Date Set for September

    Get ready for a grand ole doc’ry. Country fans have been thirsty for years just to get a release date for, much less see, Ken Burns’ characteristically epic documentary on the genre. A delivery date for “Country Music” was finally provided Friday in PBS’ presentation for the film at the Television Critics Association conference in Pasadena: [...]

  • Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper to Perform

    Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Will Perform 'Shallow' at the Oscars

    Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are officially performing “Shallow” at the 91st Academy Awards. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences confirmed the news with a simple tweet Friday, writing “Cooper. Gaga. ‘Shallow.’ #Oscars.” In another tweet, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings were also confirmed to sing “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” [...]

  • Jefferson Starship, Hot Tuna Reissues Coming

    Jefferson Starship, Hot Tuna Reissues Coming From Rhino

    Rhino Entertainment, Warner Music Group’s catalog label, has acquired the rights to the catalogs of Jefferson Starship, Starship & Hot Tuna, effective today. Also included in the deal are rights to a selection of Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna albums, solo albums by Grace Slick, and additional albums and Grunt label signings related to various other band members including Paul Kantner and David Freiberg.   The [...]

  • Spotify logo is presented on a

    Spotify Is Looking to Acquire Podcast Startup Gimlet Media

    Music streaming service Spotify is in talks to acquire Gimlet Media, the startup behind popular podcasts like “Crimetown” and “Reply All,” according to reports from multiple outlets including Recode and the Wall Street Journal. An acquisition would help Spotify with its podcast strategy, and open up a path to generate revenue that doesn’t rely on [...]

  • Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Guilty to Nine

    Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Guilty to Nine Felonies, Admits Role in Chief Keef Shooting

    Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine made a secret plea deal — which saw him admitting that he’d hired someone to shoot rival rapper Chief Keef, and to selling a kilo of heroin in 2017 — and is now cooperating with federal law-enforcement officers, according to newly unsealed court documents. The news was first reported by TMZ and the Daily [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad