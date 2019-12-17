×

Linda Ronstadt Identified as ‘Rollerskate Hooker’ in ‘Kennedy Center’ Telecast

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
Linda Ronstadt modified album cover
CREDIT: Twitter

Of all the plaudits Linda Ronstadt expected to receive when she was bestowed with kudos at the Kennedy Center Honors, “Rollerskate Hooker” was probably not among them. Yet that was one of the captions in a Ronstadt photo montage when CBS broadcast an hour of highlights from the annual Washington, D.C. ceremony Monday night.

The modified image took the iconic album cover photo of Ronstadt standing in a hallway on a pair of rollerskates — from “Living in the USA,” a No. 1 LP in 1978 — and replaced the album title with the none-too-flattering moniker in question.

As of Tuesday morning, the image was still in the version of the show streaming on the CBS website, but that will quickly change. Now that it’s been brought to light, the errant cover image will be replaced in the master tape as well as the streaming version. CBS declined to comment.

Assuming that the vandalized image was probably retrieved in error off the Internet, it’s not clear where any production hand would have even accidentally come across it. When Variety did Google searches for the phrase “rollerskate hooker” and for images of Ronstadt on skates immediately after the broadcast, the fake cover in question did not show up in any initial lists of top search results.

Among the eagle-eyed viewers who spotted it as it appeared on screen Monday during Don Henley’s introductory narration was Portland writer and radio host Jeff Rosenberg. “Seriously, #KCHonors?” Rosenberg tweeted. “You let some dumb intern assemble graphics for the #LindaRonstadt tribute, and instead of Living in the USA’s cover, show a meme where someone’s replaced the album title with ‘Rollerskate Hooker’?! #qualitycontrol #sorryLinda #KCDishonor #rollerskatehooker”

Ronstadt being the subject of a Photoshop prank could have been random, but her outspokenness might also have made her a target for trolls, as the singer has rarely been shy about speaking up on social and political issues over the decades.

At a dinner for Kennedy Center honorees Dec. 7, Ronstadt responded to a quip made by secretary of state Mike Pompeo that referenced one of her signature hits:  “As I travel the world, I wonder when will I be loved” Later in the dinner, Ronstadt got up and said, as her sole remarks for the evening, “I’d like to say to Mr. Pompeo, who wonders when he’ll be loved, it’s when he stops enabling Donald Trump.”

 

More Music

  • Linda Ronstadt modified album cover

    Linda Ronstadt Identified as 'Rollerskate Hooker' in 'Kennedy Center' Telecast

    Of all the plaudits Linda Ronstadt expected to receive when she was bestowed with kudos at the Kennedy Center Honors, “Rollerskate Hooker” was probably not among them. Yet that was one of the captions in a Ronstadt photo montage when CBS broadcast an hour of highlights from the annual Washington, D.C. ceremony Monday night. The [...]

  • Variety Entertainment and Media Predictions 2020

    2020 Entertainment Predictions: What's in Store for Film, TV and Music Next Year?

    It’s impossible to predict the future. If studio executives, filmmakers, musicians and showrunners knew what trends were about to take hold, they’d have gone into streaming two decades ago, bought Marvel before Disney did and invested in Spotify when it was a struggling Swedish startup. Alas. But that’s not stopping the bright minds in our [...]

  • Post Malone arrives at the American

    Post Malone, BTS to Perform at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

    Dick Clark Productions and ABC today announced that Post Malone will join America’s most-watched New Year’s Eve special, “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020,” with a headlining performance live from New York City’s Times Square, just minutes before the ball drops. Making his Times Square debut, Post Malone will be joined [...]

  • Briony Turner and Ed Howard Named

    Briony Turner and Ed Howard Named Co-Presidents of Atlantic Records UK

    Warner Music UK today announced that Briony Turner and Ed Howard have been promoted to Co-Presidents of Atlantic Records UK, effective January 1. Turner, who joined Atlantic in 2009, is upped from Co-Head of A&R for the label, while Howard is currently MD of Asylum Records UK, the Atlantic UK imprint that he joined upon its [...]

  • Pharrell Beyonce Elton John

    Beyonce, Elton John, Pharrell Williams Make the Cut for Oscars' Original Song Shortlist

    The Oscars shortlist was revealed today outlining remaining contenders in nine categories including best original song and score. Credit the music branch for offering a few surprises in its choices for the year’s best song, including no fewer than five from Disney movies and three from documentaries. The 300-member music branch chose 15 songs from [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad