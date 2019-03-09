×
Linda Perry Label Artists Team Up for International Women’s Day: ‘We’re in This Together’

Linda Perry poses for a portrait at her studio in Los Angeles. Perry, one of the most respected producers in music industry, earned her first-ever Grammy nomination for non-classical producer of the year, becoming the ninth female to earn a nomination in the category in the organization's 61-year history, and the first women nominated for the prize in 15 yearsLinda Perry Portrait Session, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Jan 2019
CREDIT: Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP/REX/S

We Are Hear, the music company co-founded by producers Linda Perry and Kerry Brown, is releasing a new track called “Freedom” in recognition of International Women’s Day. The song (listen here) is performed by We Are Hear artists Dorothy and Angel Haze and remixed by TROY NöKA. It serves to kick off the #FreedomMeans campaign, whose mission is to “[call] on people to share their definition of freedom to raise awareness and spark social conversation around gender equality and women’s rights issues around the world,” as well as the organization Equality Now.

Other participants in the initiative launched today (March 8) include Brandi Carlile and Lisa Bonet, the latter who will direct a video for “Freedom” — using “a female focused production team and crew,” according to an announcement — in the coming weeks.

Said Perry: “We want to inspire women from all over the world to express themselves and feel free from labels or boundaries that constrain happiness, and unite knowing that we’re all in this together.”

“Freedom is the basic premise for human rights,” added Yasmeen Hassan, global executive director of Equality Now. “We at Equality Now have been working for 25 years to create a world that is more equal and more free for women and girls who are restricted in many ways by governments, communities and families. We are excited to be part of this collective that brings out what freedom means to diverse people — it will help us all get a better understanding and improve our world.”

Elsewhere in We Are Hear news, the company will host a South By Southwest event on March 10 featuring live performances and conversations with label acts and principals.

