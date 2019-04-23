×
Linda Perry Named as Honoree for Grammy Museum Benefit

Linda Perry poses for a portrait at her studio in Los Angeles. Perry, one of the most respected producers in music industry, earned her first-ever Grammy nomination for non-classical producer of the year, becoming the ninth female to earn a nomination in the category in the organization's 61-year history, and the first women nominated for the prize in 15 yearsLinda Perry Portrait Session, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Jan 2019
Linda Perry, who was nominated at the most recent Grammy Awards as producer of the year, isn’t finished with her 2019 Grammy-related honors. She’ll be the subject of a tribute concert as part of a Grammy Museum benefit gala being held in her honor in downtown Los Angeles June 29.

The event is being dubbed “Linda Perry & Friends: A Night at the Grammy Museum,” although only the first part of the evening takes place at the titular four-story complex. A reception and silent auction in the museum will be followed by a move to the roomier Novo nightclub, right next door in the L.A. Live complex, where dinner, a live auction and a Perry tribute concert will take place.

It’s even more special knowing the gala benefits music education, something I’m incredibly passionate about,” Perry said in a statement. “I can’t wait to celebrate with some of the great artists I’ve had the pleasure of working with during my career.” 

No artists have yet been named for the concert portion of the night. Artists Perry has worked with as a writer and/or producer include Christina Aguilera, Adele, Alicia Keys, Adam Lambert, Courtney Love, Gwen Stefani and Celine Dion. Most recently, Perry was nominated for a Golden Globe for co-writing “Girl in a Movie” with Dolly Parton for the movie “Dumplin’.” She was best known for fronting the band 4 Non Blondes in the 1990s before restocking her claim in the music world as a producer-writer with Pink’s 2001 breakout “Missundaztood.” Perry was the first woman to have been nominated for producer of the year in 15 years when her name came up this round.

Proceeds from the June 29 benefit are earmarked for the Grammy Museum Foundation, a wing of the org dedicated to music education, including enhanced programs for schools visiting the museum as well as empowering school programs and young musicians in their own communities. Ticket prices and availability have not yet been announced.

The organization’s educational efforts were also a cause celebre this month as Kacey Musgraves dedicated the proceeds from her honor as one of Variety‘s Power of Women tributees to the Grammy Museum.

    Linda Perry, who was nominated at the most recent Grammy Awards as producer of the year, isn't finished with her 2019 Grammy-related honors. She'll be the subject of a tribute concert as part of a Grammy Museum benefit gala being held in her honor in downtown Los Angeles June 29. The event is being dubbed [...]

