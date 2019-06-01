×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lil Wayne Rocks, but Tyler, the Creator Steals the Show at Gov Ball Day One

By

CREDIT: greg noire

Prancing and screeching across the stage in a neon green suit and his new blond, bowl-cut wig, Tyler, the Creator stole the show on Gov Ball 2019’s inaugural night. Without special guests or a backing band, the ever-eccentric rapper captivated the crowd with song from his just-released new album, “IGOR,” as well as fan favorites from his deep catalog. Although “IGOR” has only been out for a couple of weeks, the audience knew many of the lyrics and shouted along fervently — to the heartfelt appreciation of the seemingly surprised Tyler, who also served as his own hype man.

Opening his set with the ominous buzzy synth and syncopated breakbeat of “Igor’s Theme,” Tyler powered through several songs from the new album at a feverish pace, which jolted the crowd even without the album’s long list of celebrity collaborators: “I Think” (not featuring Solange, as it does on the album), “New Magic Wand” (ditto Santigold). “Who would’ve thought that an album about your heart being broke would be this f—in’ turnt up?” he asked the crowd. “This the No. 1 album in the world right now!”

Related

He slowed down the pace for the heartfelt “Puppet,” which he delivered sitting down, before changing into his usual outfit of shorts, a short-sleeved button-down shirt and a cap to perform some “Flower Boy” and “Wolf” — then it was back to “IGOR.” “Can we wild out for a bit?” he asked rhetorically before plunging into “What’s Good” and the hit “Earfquake.”

“I’m really excited,” he said, introducing the latter track. “I wrote this song, and I’m like ‘I’m gonna write my version of a goddamn pop hit.’ And it’s getting there, slowly but surely — so every person in here that sing along, just know you are f—in’ appreciated.”

Earlier in the evening, Lil Wayne — dripping in Gucci and wearing a large-brimmed white hat that could’ve easily been mistaken for a sombrero — Lil Wayne took the predominantly teenage Gov Ball audience back to the late aughts and early 2010s. But the crowd knew his catalog and responded with a frenzy to “Tha Carter III” and “IV” tracks like “Mr. Carter,” “6 Foot 7 Foot,” “A Milli,” “Mrs. Officer,” and crowd-favorite “Lollipop.” “I used to do these things called mixtapes, you heard of ’em?” he joked, before performing “Rollin’” from 2011’s “Sorry 4 the Wait.”

CREDIT: greg noire

The set also included some more contemporary material, like his verses from Chance the Rapper’s “No Problem” and French Montana’s “Pop That,” as well as “Tha Carter V” cuts like “Uproar” and “Don’t Cry” — his tribute to the late XXXTentacion, who posthumously provided its hook. Featuring both a live band and his DJ, the combination worked exceedingly well on some songs but fell flat on others, occasionally drowning out the rapper’s ever-intricate wordplay.

Brockhampton brought the biggest production of the day, beginning their set with a flight suit-clad, brooding Bearface singing “Summer” on a moving platform extended above the audience by a crane. A tarped structure on stage was then revealed to be a golden airplane, held up by a massive blue hand, containing Kevin Abstract and the other crew members — who all busted out rapping “Boogie.” “You are now watching the greatest boy band in the mother—in’ world!” Kevin reminded fans more than once throughout the show.

CREDIT: @yungkeegwan

Other standout sets from day one of Governors Ball included a laid-back, soulful display from in-the-pocket contemporary funk kingpins The Internet as well as the outspoken and charismatic Jessie Reyez, who touched on issues like immigration and the #MeToo movement between songs. “Something like over five, six years ago, when I was singing for people and begging people to hear my sh–, I met this producer,” she shared before performing her Me Too anthem, “Gatekeeper.” “I was so f—in’ happy, man, I prayed in the bathroom… and I came back out and I was like, ‘alright, I’ma sing for this dude,’ and I sang for him — and I was lit! And then he looks at me and he goes, ‘Yeah Jessie, you can sing, but if you want to succeed, you need to suck d— for a deal.’” Her response to him and all doubters? “I like to tell ’em to suck my d—.”

GovBall continues on Saturday and Sunday with Florence and the Machine, Major Lazer, the 1975, Kacey Musgraves, the Strokes, Nas, SZA and many more.

Popular on Variety

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

More Music

  • Lil Wayne Rocks, but Tyler, the

    Lil Wayne Rocks, but Tyler, the Creator Steals the Show at Gov Ball Day One

    Prancing and screeching across the stage in a neon green suit and his new blond, bowl-cut wig, Tyler, the Creator stole the show on Gov Ball 2019’s inaugural night. Without special guests or a backing band, the ever-eccentric rapper captivated the crowd with song from his just-released new album, “IGOR,” as well as fan favorites [...]

  • Apple to Decommission iTunes Years After

    Apple May Finally Shutter iTunes, But the iTunes Era Ended Long Ago

    Apple is widely expected to formalize the end of iTunes as we know it at its Worldwide Developer Conference in San Jose, Calif. Monday, when the company will give us a first view at the next versions of its desktop and mobile operating systems. As part of that update, Apple is poised to unveil new [...]

  • People attend the second day of

    Primavera Sound Festival Coming to Los Angeles

    Spanish music festival Primavera Sound is California-bound. The popular Barcelona-based event, which has been taking place annually in the Catalan capital of culture for nearly two decades, spreads out to more international destinations next year, including a Los Angeles festival taking place September 19 and 20, 2020, at Los Angeles State Historic Park. “We have [...]

  • Michelle Phan

    Michelle Phan Relaunches YouTube Channel After Two-Year Hiatus

    Michelle Phan, YouTube’s OG beauty influencer, two years ago told fans she was quitting the video platform, saying she was unhappy, exhausted from the grind and needed time off to reset. Now, she’s back on YouTube — but not with the vlog videos that catapulted Phan to internet fame. Early Saturday, Phan launched a live [...]

  • Kim Foxx

    State's Attorney Kim Foxx Offers New Explanation for Jussie Smollett Recusal

    Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx changed her explanation on Friday for her recusal from the Jussie Smollett case, as her office released more than 2,000 pages of documents on the case. Foxx said she was advised to withdraw from the case based on unfounded rumors that she was related to the “Empire” actor, who [...]

  • The Beastie Boys Photographed in 1987

    Master Tapes of Beastie Boys' Classic 'License to Ill' Have Disappeared, Mike D Says

    Is the original recording of the Beastie Boys’ “License to Ill” lost forever? On Sunday night’s episode of his Beats 1 show “Echo Chamber,” Beastie Boys member Mike D revealed to Q-Tip that no one can find the masters to the hip-hop group’s debut album. Related Album Review: DJ Khaled's 'Father of Asahd' The 2019 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad