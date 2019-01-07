×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lil Wayne, Strokes, Florence & the Machine to Headline 2019 Governors Ball

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Camp Flog Gnaw, Day 1
CREDIT: Wes and Alex/REX/Shutterstock

Florence + The Machine, Tyler, The Creator, The Strokes, Lil Wayne, SZA, Nas, The 1975, Kacey Musgraves, Major Lazer, Brockhampton,  Louis The Child, Mitski are among the 70 artists slated to perform at the 2019 Governors Ball, Founders Entertainment announced today. The ninth annual edition of the festival will take place from Friday, May 31 through Sunday, June 2 at New York’s Randall’s Island Park. The full festival lineup appears below.

Three-day general-admission and VIP tickets (including payment plan options) will be available via GovBall.com beginning today at 8 a.m. ET at special “Announce Day” pricing until 11:59:59 PM ET. Regular pricing begins January 8 at 12 a.m. ET. At the time of purchase, Gov Ball ticket buyers will have the option to add a limited edition, festival-branded phone charger to their order.

The 2018 festival was headlined by Eminem, Jack White, Travis Scott and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

The festival will also feature a robust number of food, beer and cocktail options. Between sets, attendees can take in and enjoy surprise pop up performances, play lawn games, explore street art and the 21+ Best Kept Secret area. Late night events will take place throughout the city as part of the Governors Ball “After Dark” concert series.

Related

Governors Ball 2019 lineup:

The Strokes

Florence + The Machine

Tyler, The Creator

Nas

Sza

Major Lazer

The 1975

Lil Wayne

Brockhampton

Gesaffelstein

Jorja Smith

Kacey Musgraves

Zhu

Vince Staples

Blood Orange

Lord Huron

Sheck Wes

Beast Coast (Joey Bada$$ + Flatbush Zombies)

Louis The Child

Kaytranada

Bazzi

The Internet

Playboi Carti

Mitski

Lily Allen

Ty Dolla $Ign

Noname

Charli Xcx

Jessie Reyez

King Princess

Bob Moses

Denzel Curry

Clairo

Hippo Campus

Ravyn Lenae

Saba

Amber Mark

The Voidz

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

Cautious Clay

Jeremy Zucker

Chelsea Cutler

070shake

Sob X Rbe

Parcels

Elohim

Sunflower Bean

U.S. Girls

Calpurnia

Taylor Bennett

Dennis Lloyd

Soccer Mommy

Miles Kane

Dreamers

Still Woozy

Hundredth

Njomza

Jack Harlow

Suzi Wu

Aaron Aye

Easy Life

Shaed

The Underachievers

Kirk Knight

Nyck Caution

Tobi Lou

Ric Wilson

Deal Casino

Mkultra

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

More Music

  • Andrew Wyatt, Anthony Rossomando, Lady Gaga

    Golden Globes: Lady Gaga, Justin Hurwitz Win Music Awards

    To the surprise of absolutely no one, Lady Gaga and her co-writers won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song for “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born.” The song beat out “All the Stars” from “Black Panther,” “Girl in the Movies” from “Dumplin’,” “Requiem For a Private War” from “A Private War” and “Revelation” from “Boy Erased. With Gaga [...]

  • celine dion lady gaga

    Diane Warren Wants to Write a Song for Lady Gaga and Celine Dion

    Social media exploded last week when Celine Dion showed up at Lady Gaga’s new Enigma show in Las Vegas. Not only was the “My Heart Will Go On” songstress in the audience, but fans captured her on video dancing like no one was watching. Later, Gaga posted a photo of her and Dion backstage on [...]

  • The Greatest Showman

    'Greatest Showman' Rules the Soundtracks Chart for 2018... And All Album Sales, Period

    In a music world where streaming services now overwhelmingly rule the market, who still actually bothers to buy albums? One obvious answer: people who also buy movie tickets. BuzzAngle Music’s newly released data for 2018 shows that the two top selling albums of the year were the soundtracks for “The Greatest Showman” and “A Star [...]

  • Annihilation Trailer Natalie Portman

    Oscars' Music Shortlist: 7 Song and Score Surprises

    For many years, Oscar “shortlists” narrowed down the choices in a preliminary round that would eventually lead to the five nominees for original song and score. Academy executives discontinued that practice after the 1979 awards, but have brought it back for the 2018 honors. It was problematic then and it remains so now. Not everyone [...]

  • My First Time in Variety: Johnny

    Johnny Mathis Remembers His Jazz Roots

    That wonderful timeless voice you heard caroling you throughout the past holiday season (and throughout all the holidays seasons for the past half-century-plus)  first came to national attention when the legendary singer Johnny Mathis signed up with Columbia Records and released his debut album, the jazz effort “Johnny Mathis” 65 years ago. Mathis was initially [...]

  • Oscar OScars Placeholder

    Oscars' Scoring Contenders: Short on Diversity, Long on Patriarchy (Guest Column)

    “The Wife.” “Eighth Grade.” “RBG.” “Sicario: Day of the Soldado.” “Mary Shelley.” Those are just a few of the 2018 films scored by women, but when the shortlist for best original score was announced last month, all of the 15 scores whittled down by music branch members for the first round of Oscar consideration were [...]

  • Grammys' Visual Media Categories Pit 'Shallow'

    Grammys' Visual Media Races Pit 'Shallow' Against Long-Distant 2017 Releases

    The Grammys’ visual media-related categories tend to be buried as you scroll through the list of hundreds of Grammy nominations, but they represent some of the key music flashpoints of the past 12 to 15 months. There was probably no musical moment that put more chills down more spines than Keala Settle and a backing ensemble’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad