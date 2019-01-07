Lil Wayne, Strokes, Florence & the Machine to Headline 2019 Governors Ball

Florence + The Machine, Tyler, The Creator, The Strokes, Lil Wayne, SZA, Nas, The 1975, Kacey Musgraves, Major Lazer, Brockhampton, Louis The Child, Mitski are among the 70 artists slated to perform at the 2019 Governors Ball, Founders Entertainment announced today. The ninth annual edition of the festival will take place from Friday, May 31 through Sunday, June 2 at New York’s Randall’s Island Park. The full festival lineup appears below.

Three-day general-admission and VIP tickets (including payment plan options) will be available via GovBall.com beginning today at 8 a.m. ET at special “Announce Day” pricing until 11:59:59 PM ET. Regular pricing begins January 8 at 12 a.m. ET. At the time of purchase, Gov Ball ticket buyers will have the option to add a limited edition, festival-branded phone charger to their order.

The 2018 festival was headlined by Eminem, Jack White, Travis Scott and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

The festival will also feature a robust number of food, beer and cocktail options. Between sets, attendees can take in and enjoy surprise pop up performances, play lawn games, explore street art and the 21+ Best Kept Secret area. Late night events will take place throughout the city as part of the Governors Ball “After Dark” concert series.

Governors Ball 2019 lineup:

The Strokes

Florence + The Machine

Tyler, The Creator

Nas

Sza

Major Lazer

The 1975

Lil Wayne

Brockhampton

Gesaffelstein

Jorja Smith

Kacey Musgraves

Zhu

Vince Staples

Blood Orange

Lord Huron

Sheck Wes

Beast Coast (Joey Bada$$ + Flatbush Zombies)

Louis The Child

Kaytranada

Bazzi

The Internet

Playboi Carti

Mitski

Lily Allen

Mø

Ty Dolla $Ign

Noname

Charli Xcx

Jessie Reyez

King Princess

Bob Moses

Denzel Curry

Clairo

Hippo Campus

Ravyn Lenae

Saba

Amber Mark

The Voidz

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

Cautious Clay

Jeremy Zucker

Chelsea Cutler

070shake

Sob X Rbe

Parcels

Elohim

Sunflower Bean

U.S. Girls

Calpurnia

Taylor Bennett

Dennis Lloyd

Soccer Mommy

Miles Kane

Dreamers

Still Woozy

Hundredth

Njomza

Jack Harlow

Suzi Wu

Aaron Aye

Easy Life

Shaed

The Underachievers

Kirk Knight

Nyck Caution

Tobi Lou

Ric Wilson

Deal Casino

Mkultra