Lil Wayne, Strokes, Florence & the Machine to Headline 2019 Governors Ball

Florence + The Machine, Tyler, The Creator, The Strokes, Lil Wayne, SZA, Nas, The 1975, Kacey Musgraves, Major Lazer, Brockhampton, Louis The Child, Mitski are among the 70 artists slated to perform at the 2019 Governors Ball, Founders Entertainment announced today. The ninth annual edition of the festival will take place from Friday, May 31 through Sunday, June 2 at New York’s Randall’s Island Park. The full festival lineup appears below.
Three-day general-admission and VIP tickets (including payment plan options) will be available via GovBall.com beginning today at 8 a.m. ET at special “Announce Day” pricing until 11:59:59 PM ET. Regular pricing begins January 8 at 12 a.m. ET. At the time of purchase, Gov Ball ticket buyers will have the option to add a limited edition, festival-branded phone charger to their order.
The 2018 festival was headlined by Eminem, Jack White, Travis Scott and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.
The festival will also feature a robust number of food, beer and cocktail options. Between sets, attendees can take in and enjoy surprise pop up performances, play lawn games, explore street art and the 21+ Best Kept Secret area. Late night events will take place throughout the city as part of the Governors Ball “After Dark” concert series.
Governors Ball 2019 lineup:
The Strokes
Florence + The Machine
Tyler, The Creator
Nas
Sza
Major Lazer
The 1975
Brockhampton
Gesaffelstein
Jorja Smith
Kacey Musgraves
Zhu
Vince Staples
Blood Orange
Lord Huron
Sheck Wes
Beast Coast (Joey Bada$$ + Flatbush Zombies)
Louis The Child
Kaytranada
Bazzi
The Internet
Playboi Carti
Mitski
Lily Allen
Mø
Ty Dolla $Ign
Noname
Charli Xcx
Jessie Reyez
King Princess
Bob Moses
Denzel Curry
Clairo
Hippo Campus
Ravyn Lenae
Saba
Amber Mark
The Voidz
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
Cautious Clay
Jeremy Zucker
Chelsea Cutler
070shake
Sob X Rbe
Parcels
Elohim
Sunflower Bean
U.S. Girls
Calpurnia
Taylor Bennett
Dennis Lloyd
Soccer Mommy
Miles Kane
Dreamers
Still Woozy
Hundredth
Njomza
Jack Harlow
Suzi Wu
Aaron Aye
Easy Life
Shaed
The Underachievers
Kirk Knight
Nyck Caution
Tobi Lou
Ric Wilson
Deal Casino
Mkultra