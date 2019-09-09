×

Crowd Stampede at Lil Wayne Concert Causes Injuries, Thefts

Variety Staff

Lil Wayne Lawsuit
CREDIT: Alex/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Several fans were injured during a crowd stampede at Lil Wayne’s outdoor Lil WeezyAna Fest in New Orleans on Saturday night. According to the city’s Times Picayune, “large segments of an audience” estimated at 15,000 on the grounds of the University of New Orleans Lakefront Arena panicked and began running after Meek Mill’s set; police were uncertain what had triggered the crowd, but speculated that there were false reports of gunfire or possibly a fight.

No shots were fired on the festival grounds, according to several New Orleans police officers stationed around the site.

A medical tent and concession booths near the stage were trampled and sections of fencing were pushed down. Audience members began stealing from the concession booths, breaking into cash registers and tip jars, pouring themselves drinks or stealing bottles and taking other items, employees said.

The show continued following the disturbance, with sets from Travis Scott and Wayne, the latter of whom brought out guests Future, DJ Khaled and local rappers Choppa and Cheeky Blakk.

The Lil WeezyAna Fest debuted in 2015, observing the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina and intended as a celebration of Lil Wayne’s hometown’s recovery. It was previously held at Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square. It was moved to the Lakefront Arena this year to accommodate a larger crowd.

The concert took place on a “blazing hot” day, with doors opening at 2:30 p.m. By the time Mill took the stage at 8 p.m., the crowd was tightly packed and an emcee told the crowd, “I need everybody to be cool. No pushing or we’re gonna shut this sh– down.”

“I didn’t know what was going on,” said one catering employees, George Krider. “It was a stampede. The first thing you think is, ‘Was it gunshots?’ I think it was a fight.”

Contacted by Variety, Live Nation, which promoted the event, did not immediately have a comment.

