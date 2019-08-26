×
Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ Is YouTube’s Song of the Summer in the U.S. – but Not the World

Lil Nas XCMA Fest, Nashville, USA - 08 Jun 2019
CREDIT: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

It will surprise no one who’s spent more than a few hours in the U.S. that YouTube’s No. 1 song of the summer is Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” — but, maybe not surprisingly it seems the rapper and the song’s down-home charm doesn’t translate quite as strongly internationally.

Despite its wild success, “Old Town Road” was ultimately topped by Shawn Mendes’ and Camilla Cabello’s far more international-themed “Señorita” on YouTube’s global list in just the final weeks of summer. As of this writing, “Señorita,” which is No. 5 on the U.S. list, has garnered more than 507 million views since its release in June, while the official “Old Town Road” remix featuring Billy Rae Cyrus boasts upwards of 290 million views, other versions add on a couple hundred million more views.

Having said that, the song was wildly successful by any global metric, becoming the most viewed Song of the Summer in over 50 additional countries and territories, including the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Sweden and South Africa.

Lil Nas X surely feels comfortable sitting at the the No. 1 spot. His debut single enjoyed a groundbreaking 19-week ride at the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100, breaking the record for the most time spent at No.1 in the chart’s six-decade history, before getting beat out by Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy.”

The U.S. and Global lists appear in full below:

US Songs of the Summer 

  1. Lil Nas X – Old Town Road
  2. Post Malone, Swae Lee – Sunflower
  3. Chris Brown – No Guidance ft. Drake
  4. Billie Eilish – bad guy
  5. Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello – Señorita
  6. DaBaby – Suge (Yea Yea)
  7. NLE Choppa – Shotta Flow
  8. Lil Tecca – Ransom
  9. Polo G – POP OUT ft. Lil Tjay
  10. Lizzo – Truth Hurts

Global Songs of the Summer

  1. Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello – Señorita
  2. Lil Nas X – Old Town Road
  3. Sech – Otro Trago ft. Darell
  4. Daddy Yankee, Snow – Con Calma
  5. ROSALÍA, J Balvin – Con Altura ft. El Guincho
  6. Jhay Cortez, J. Balvin, Bad Bunny – No Me Conoce
  7. Billie Eilish – bad guy
  8. Blackpink – Kill This Love
  9. Pedro Capó, Farruko – Calma
  10. Lunay – Soltera ft. Chris Jeday, Gaby Music

