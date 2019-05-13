‘Old Town Road’ Hitmaker Lil Nas X Signs With CAA

The “Old Town Road” phenomenon has new representation. Atlanta rapper Lil Nas X has signed with CAA, the agency announced.

The news coincides with the hip-hop/country hybrid smash “Old Town Road” topping the Billboard pop chart for the fifth consecutive week. Ironically, the viral single grew even larger from publicity over Billboard having removed the song from its country chart after one week, triggering a debate over what should and shouldn’t count as country. Billy Ray Cyrus helped fuel the controversy by jumping in as a guest artist on a remix; Diplo subsequently did his own remix of the Lil Nas X/Cyrus track.

The song broke a record previously held by Drake’s “In My Feelings” for the greatest number of streams in one week.

Lil Nas X is managed by Adam Leber, Gee Roberson and Zach Kardisch at Maverick with David Jacobs at Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks as his attorney. His label, Columbia, can count him as one of its currently most successful artists, even though he doesn’t have any proper albums out yet for the imprint; “Old Town Road” was preceded last year by a mixtape, “Nasarati.”

He recently made what CAA says was his live review at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival in May with Cyrus during an after-hours Diplo DJ set. The rapper and country singer followed that with an appearance at the Rolling Loud Festival in Florida on Sunday.