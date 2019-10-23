×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus Is Certified Diamond

By

Lorraine's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lil Nas XCMA Fest, Nashville, USA - 08 Jun 2019
CREDIT: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) declared on Tuesday that Lil Nas X’s hit “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus is diamond certified. Not only is “Old Town Road” the first song of 2019 to gain the recognition, it is the first in the RIAA’s history to meet the minimum requirement of 10,000,000 units sold so quickly.

Lil Nas X released the record in December 2018, where it initially became a viral sensation on TikTok. Fans loved the fusion of country melody with trap beats, pushing the song up the country music Billboard chart in April 2018 before the publication was led to reclassify “Old Town Road” as a general pop and hip-hop song. Attracted to Lil Nas X’s fusion, Billy Ray Cyrus lent his vocals to create the first remix of the song.

Diplo followed suit to create the second remix, and then a third remix occurred when Billy Ray Cyrus joined the track alongside rapper Young Thug and Mason Ramsey. “Old Town Road” became “Seoul Town Road” when K-pop band BTS collaborated with Lil Nas X for a fourth remix.

Lil Nas X’s creativity and willingness to collaborate maintained his record at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for 19 consecutive weeks, making it the longest number one single in the chart’s history.

More Music

  • Lil Nas XCMA Fest, Nashville, USA

    Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus Is Certified Diamond

    The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) declared on Tuesday that Lil Nas X’s hit “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus is diamond certified. Not only is “Old Town Road” the first song of 2019 to gain the recognition, it is the first in the RIAA’s history to meet the minimum requirement of 10,000,000 [...]

  • Selena Gomez Releases New Single, Leaves

    Selena Gomez Lets the World In on a Rough Romance With 'Lose You to Love Me' (Watch)

    Ever since she released “The Heart Wants What It Wants,” which served as a half-humbled, half-defiant apologia about her relationship with Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez has managed to otherwise successfully avoid the subject, at least in song, of the troubled coupling that fascinated so much of the world. Five years later, she’s returned to the [...]

  • Cardi B

    Cardi B Joins Vin Diesel in 'Fast & Furious 9'

    Cardi B has joined the cast of Universal’s “Fast & Furious 9” in an undisclosed role. It’s the rapper’s first movie part since her role as the stripper Diamond in STX’s drama “Hustlers.” Vin Diesel disclosed the casting Tuesday in a post on his Instagram account with a video that showed him and Cardi B [...]

  • Mountaintop

    Film Review: Neil Young's 'Mountaintop'

    If you ever wished you could be a fly on the wall at a Neil Young recording session, his new film “Mountaintop” may put that desire to the test. Or at least it’ll severely try the patience of any unsuspecting dates who get dragged along by Young fanatics to the movie’s one night in North [...]

  • Michael MannLACMA: Art and Film Gala,

    TV News Roundup: Michael Mann to Direct and Executive Produce HBO Max's 'Tokyo Vice'

    In today’s TV news roundup, HBO Max names MIchael Mann as a director and executive producer of “Tokyo Vice” and Chip and Joanna Gaines announce the first original series coming to the couple’s Magnolia Network. DATES Netflix announced a six-episode docuseries centered on Nasty Cherry, the latest all-female group signed to Charli XCX’s label will [...]

  • Universal Screens 'Bride of Frankenstein,' Releases

    Universal Screens 'Bride of Frankenstein,' Releases Franz Waxman Score for First Time

    Halloween is only days away, and what better way to celebrate than with a classic monster movie that’s been fully restored and whose original score has, 84 years later, finally been issued as a soundtrack album? Universal screened its 1935 “Bride of Frankenstein” Monday night to an appreciative audience on the studio lot, following a [...]

  • Lizzo performs on stage at The

    Watch Lizzo Dance With 'Home Alone' Star Macaulay Culkin at L.A. Concert

    Macaulay Culkin (“Home Alone”) is a serious Lizzo fan, and he’s not afraid to demonstrate his love for the fast-rising singer in front of a packed audience, even if it requires busting a move. Culkin showed up to Lizzo’s Los Angeles concert Monday night, inspiring the audience to start chanting, “I don’t really need you, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad