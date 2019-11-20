×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lil Nas X, Lizzo Celebrate Grammy Nominations: ‘No F—ing Way’

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All

Rapper Lil Nas X shared some choice words to celebrate his first Grammy nomination.

“No f—ing way,” he tweeted Wednesday morning after nominees were revealed. Lil Nas X, whose earworm “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus dominated music charts all summer, scored six nods, including record of the year, album of the year and best new artist.

Another first-time Grammy nominee Lizzo, who nabbed a leading eight nods for her hit album “Truth Hurts,” also took to Twitter to cheer her honors.

“This has been an incredible year for music and I’m just so thankful to even be part of it,” she tweeted, adding, “We are all winners.”

The Jonas Brothers landed their first nod in a decade for their track “Sucker.” Joe Jonas shared a video of the boy band cheering for their best pop duo/ group performance nomination, while Nick Jonas tweeted “We’re Grammy nominated!!!!!”

Kevin Jonas also chimed in, writing, “Thank you everyone for making this year possible!! From no music a year ago to #grammy nomination today! Incredible!!!!”

Meanwhile, Lewis Capaldi shared a video fist-pumping in celebration. He landed a song of the year nod for “Someone You Loved.”

Alicia Keys is hosting the 62 annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26. The 2020 ceremony will air live on CBS at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET. Check out the full list of nominees here.

More Music

  • Lil Nas X53rd Annual CMA Awards,

    Lil Nas X, Lizzo Celebrate Grammy Nominations: 'No F---ing Way'

    Rapper Lil Nas X shared some choice words to celebrate his first Grammy nomination. “No f—ing way,” he tweeted Wednesday morning after nominees were revealed. Lil Nas X, whose earworm “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus dominated music charts all summer, scored six nods, including record of the year, album of the year and [...]

  • Ariana Grande Arrives For the 58th

    Ariana Grande Gets Her Grammys Revenge With Multiple Nominations

    With five Grammy nominations revealed this morning, including nods in marquee categories album of the year (for “Thank You, Next”) and record of the year (for “7 Rings”), Ariana Grande is having one sweet (revenge) day. The showing comes a year after a well-publicized dispute between Grande and longtime Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich — whose [...]

  • Finneas O'Connell and Billie EilishLife Is

    This Year's Top Grammy Nominee? Billie Eilish's Family

    While Lizzo can rightfully be proud of being the 2020 Grammy Awards top nominee with eight nods, in a certain sense, Billie Eilish’s family — the 17-year-old singer and her brother and musical collaborator Finneas O’Connell — are the actual leaders with 11. The pair wrote nearly every song she’s released together, and Finneas (who [...]

  • Grammy Nominees 2019

    Grammys: Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X Dominate 2020 Nominations

    There’s a new class in town at the Grammys, as three newcomers — Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X — are the top nominees for the 2020 awards, with eight, six and six nods, respectively. Ariana Grande, H.E.R. and Eilish’s brother and musical collaborator Finneas O’Connell are next with five (making 11 total noms [...]

  • Grammy Awards 60th Annual Grammy Awards,

    Grammy Awards Nominations: The Complete List

    Nominations for the 62nd Grammy Award were announced Wednesday, and Lizzo led the pack with eight nods, while Billie Eillish and Lil Nas X followed close behind with six nominations each. All three musicians are first-time Grammy nominees. Ariana Grande, H.E.R. and Finneas O’Connell are tied with five each. Bon Iver’s “I, I,” Lana Del [...]

  • A direction sign on where to

    MTV Pledges to Open Polling Sites in County Jails and College Campuses

    As part of its soon-to-launch 2020 ‘Plus OnetheVote’ campaign, MTV is hosting Plus One the Polls in ‘the first-ever national effort to open polling sites in county jails and on college campuses.’ By partnering with Alliance for Youth Organizing, Campus Vote Project and Students Learn Students Vote, the multiplatform network wants to make voting for [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad