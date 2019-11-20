Lil Nas X, Lizzo Celebrate Grammy Nominations: 'No F---ing Way'

Rapper Lil Nas X shared some choice words to celebrate his first Grammy nomination.

“No f—ing way,” he tweeted Wednesday morning after nominees were revealed. Lil Nas X, whose earworm “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus dominated music charts all summer, scored six nods, including record of the year, album of the year and best new artist.

NO FUCKING WAY — nope (@LilNasX) November 20, 2019

Another first-time Grammy nominee Lizzo, who nabbed a leading eight nods for her hit album “Truth Hurts,” also took to Twitter to cheer her honors.

“This has been an incredible year for music and I’m just so thankful to even be part of it,” she tweeted, adding, “We are all winners.”

THIS HAS BEEN AN INCREDIBLE YEAR FOR MUSIC AND IM JUST SO THANKFUL TO EVEN BE PART OF IT https://t.co/5YT4Axx221 — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) November 20, 2019

WE ARE ALL WINNERS https://t.co/sfc4aARZ5D — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) November 20, 2019

The Jonas Brothers landed their first nod in a decade for their track “Sucker.” Joe Jonas shared a video of the boy band cheering for their best pop duo/ group performance nomination, while Nick Jonas tweeted “We’re Grammy nominated!!!!!”

Kevin Jonas also chimed in, writing, “Thank you everyone for making this year possible!! From no music a year ago to #grammy nomination today! Incredible!!!!”

10 years later we are nominated again for a Grammy 🥳 thank you! pic.twitter.com/LE7gsEiLZ0 — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) November 20, 2019

Thank you everyone for making this year possible!! From no music a year ago to @RecordingAcad #grammy nomination today! Incredible!!!! pic.twitter.com/Gn7QFVVe2B — kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) November 20, 2019

We’re Grammy nominated!!!!! — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) November 20, 2019

Meanwhile, Lewis Capaldi shared a video fist-pumping in celebration. He landed a song of the year nod for “Someone You Loved.”

America’s Sweetheart @LewisCapaldi is nominated at the 2020 #GRAMMYs for Song of the Year! Congrats!! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/rmHvM1ByOL — Universal Music Group (@UMG) November 20, 2019

Alicia Keys is hosting the 62 annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26. The 2020 ceremony will air live on CBS at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET. Check out the full list of nominees here.