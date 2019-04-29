×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus Join Diplo for ‘Old Town Road’ at Stagecoach (Watch)

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Chris Willman

The “Old Town Road” cut right through the Empire Polo Club as Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus made their first public appearance together singing the No. 1 smash at Stagecoach, providing a climax to Diplo’s festival-ending DJ set.

Although heavily rumored and leaked, Cyrus and Lil Nas X popping in as the midnight hour approached Sunday night still came as a surprise to much of the crowd, after appearances by Sam Hunt and Cam that had been tipped off by those performers in their Stagecoach sets the previous day.

“It’s been the No. 1 song for weeks — and it’s a country song!” enthused Diplo before bringing Lil Nas X and Cyrus out for his show-closer. The irony, of course, is that “Old Town Road” has been barred from most country charts, including Billboard’s, where it was removed after a week due to complaints that it didn’t satisfy the necessary genre requirements to compete there.

Naturally, the crowd at Stagecoach, which was not only packed into the Palomino tent but far beyond in every direction, begged to differ. But then, much of Diplo’s DJ set had consisted of straight-up hip-hop, and the tent — singing along at full force — had little to no problem with that, either.

Related

Although the original version of the song was credited to Lil Nas X alone, Cyrus has now participated in two key remixes. The first came out shortly after the Billboard country chart ban, in a rapid-fire response to Lil Nas X’s public plea to participate, in what could be seen at least in part as a nose-thumbing to the country establishment. And then another dropped on Sunday: Diplo’s own remix of the remix, naturally, released directly to Soundcloud and YouTube.

Prior to the Diplo remix being released, the existing versions of “Old Town Road” had 63 million combined streams in America for the week and 225 million to date, Soundcloud reported.

Earlier in Diplo’s set, which followed Jason Aldean’s headlining set over on the Mane Stage, Sam Hunt — who the DJ gushed was “a legend” — came out to sing “Body Like a Back Road,” preceded by Cam performing the song she just released with Diplo, “So Long.”

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Music

  • Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus,

    Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus Join Diplo for 'Old Town Road' at Stagecoach (Watch)

    The “Old Town Road” cut right through the Empire Polo Club as Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus made their first public appearance together singing the No. 1 smash at Stagecoach, providing a climax to Diplo’s festival-ending DJ set. Although heavily rumored and leaked, Cyrus and Lil Nas X popping in as the midnight [...]

  • Jennifer Nettles attends Variety's Power of

    Sugarland’s Jennifer Nettles to Sing National Anthem at Kentucky Derby

    Churchill Downs Racetrack today announced that Grammy-winning Sugarland singer Jennifer Nettles will sing the National Anthem at the 145th Kentucky Derby, presented by Woodford Reserve, on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Nettles, who attended Variety‘s Power of Women event in New York earlier this month, will also be a guest of the world-famous Barnstable Brown Derby [...]

  • A trading post sports the Spotify

    Spotify Now Has Over 100 Million Subscribers, Narrows Q1 Losses

    Spotify grew its paid subscriber rolls by 32% in the first quarter of 2019 — reaching 100 million Premium customers — while the streaming-music company narrowed its losses and beat Wall Street expectations on the top line. Spotify shares were up as much as 5% in premarket trading Monday on the results before falling 1.5% [...]

  • Composer Gabriel Yared to Receive Max

    Composer Gabriel Yared to Receive Max Steiner Award at Vienna Gala

    The city of Vienna will honor composer Gabriel Yared with the Max Steiner Film Music Achievement Award as part of their Hollywood in Vienna gala Oct. 19, organizers of the annual  event announced Sunday. The night before receiving the award, the Oscar- and Grammy-winning Yared is slated to perform selections from his music on piano [...]

  • Katy Perry performs at the New

    Katy Perry and Lauren Daigle Bring New Orleans Flavor to Jazzfest Sets

    Considering the amount of coverage spent on who is not playing the 50th edition of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, the fact that Katy Perry was delivering her first full-length show since August seemed to get lost in the shuffle. Even without a full production Perry created a striking spectacle, one that was largely [...]

  • Christopher Guest, Harry Shearer, Michael McKean,

    Spinal Tap Rocks, Rolls and Delights at Tribeca 35th Anniversary Screening

    Fans of the legendary British rock outfit Spinal Tap were given a rare treat Saturday night as the band’s core trio reunited for a rare acoustic performance following the Tribeca Film Festival’s 35th anniversary screening of the landmark documentary “This Is Spinal Tap.” David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel and Derek Smalls delivered a hit-packed set [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad