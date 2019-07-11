×

Lewis Capaldi Embraces ‘Chewbacca’ Image After Noel Gallagher’s Variety Taunt

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Lewis Capaldi on Twitter

European pop sensation Lewis Capaldi cheerfully rebranded himself as “Chewis Capaldi” on social media Thursday after British rocker Noel Gallagher called him “Chewbacca” in a Variety interview that upped the taunting between the two stars.

Capaldi even posted an image that had his face grafted onto the “Star Wars” wookie’s, as his fans declared war on the ex-Oasis musician.

In a freewheeling Variety Q&A published Wednesday, Gallagher renewed his public feud with Capaldi — to hilarious effect, if you’re a fan of the art of insult comedy, but not so amusingly to many Capaldi fans or patriots of Scotland.

“F—ing Chewbacca should enjoy his 15 minutes,” Gallagher told Variety. “The greatest day of his life that I slagged him off or called him an idiot. It’s the greatest day of his f—ing life so far. He’s just thinking, ‘Wow!’ Well, I know you’re Scottish and all that, but f—ing hell! It is like a third world country, but for f—‘s sake, man, you must have had a better day than this. Surely!”

Related

The badinage began when Gallagher did a radio interview using Capaldi as an example of how “wank” pop music has become. Capaldi responded, “That’s me, I’ve peaked, slagged off by Noel Gallagher. It’s me. What a day. What a f—in’ day.” He further wore a T-shirt with Gallagher’s face on it for his Glastonbury Festival appearance.

Although most of the taunting has taken place from Gallagher’s side, and Capaldi has come off as good-natured about it, he did  take some shots at his nemesis’ age when he took to social media with a video in which he said: “Noel Gallagher has just slagged me off. This is dreams coming true. It’s Father’s Day, I’m being slagged off by a man who is old enough to be my Da’ and I’ve never been more happy. Happy Father’s Day Noel.”

Gallagher’s daughter, Anaïs, posted a tweet in which she said, presumably sarcastically, that she wanted to be Capaldi when she grows up. Capaldi responded to that by publicly asking Gallagher’s daughter to marry him.

Told of Anaïs’ tweeted wish to become Capaldi, Gallagher told Variety, “When she grows up? Well, she better be better looking than that c—! Let’s hope she doesn’t have his looks. Or his girth. I’m not going to allow that. She’s gonna have a bad day soon if she wants to be Lewis Capaldi when she grows up.”

As might be expected, the “third world” troll is making it into the headlines in some of the Scottish media’s coverage.

In the Q&A, Gallagher also had some choice words for Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun, calling them both “American idiots” and telling U.S. music fans, “I’d be ashamed of them, if I were you.” Asked whether he would see his brother Liam’s new documentary — for which he denied the use of Oasis songs that he wrote — Gallagher said that “every time I see that c—’s face, I want to f—ing take out a McDonald’s with a machine gun. So I don’t think I’ll be going to the local cinema to watch him rewrite f—ing history (about) what a great guy he is.” He added, “You should go and see it, though. Apparently there’s a lot of jogging in it. I don’t know about you, but I like to see my favorite rock stars jogging. Don’t you?”

And, in a mic-drop example of the humble-brag, after it came up that both Capaldi and Liam mentioned him at Glastonbury, Gallagher said, “People are obsessed with me. They should stop obsessing about me, because really, I’m not even that good.”

On a more serious level, perhaps, the singer-guitarist said, “I meet young people, and they’re so culturally lost at the moment. All they can do, young people, is take pictures of each other. Because there’s nothing else. You know, when a band walks out on stage, they might as well be at a photo shoot. Nobody lives in the moment. Everybody’s sharing everything with everybody.”

Popular on Variety

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

More Music

  • Woodstock 50 Officially Appeals Rejected Permit

    Woodstock 50 Officially Appeals Rejected Permit

    As expected, the troubled Woodstock 50 festival today officially appealed the rejected permit from the Town of Vernon in Upstate New York, which includes Vernon Downs, the most recent proposed venue for the festival. Woodstock 50 is scheduled to take place Aug. 16-18, five weeks from today, and has no confirmed venue nor have tickets [...]

  • Lewis Capaldi Becomes 'Chewbacca' After Noel

    Lewis Capaldi Embraces 'Chewbacca' Image After Noel Gallagher's Variety Taunt

    European pop sensation Lewis Capaldi cheerfully rebranded himself as “Chewis Capaldi” on social media Thursday after British rocker Noel Gallagher called him “Chewbacca” in a Variety interview that upped the taunting between the two stars. Capaldi even posted an image that had his face grafted onto the “Star Wars” wookie’s, as his fans declared war [...]

  • Kenzie

    Arista Records Signs 15-Year-Old Kenzie (EXCLUSIVE)

    Arista Records has signed 15-year-old kenzie, who is currently on tour with PrettyMuch and set to release a brand new song, “HOT,” on July 17. The singer first found fame on the show “Dance Moms,” which also launched the career of her older sister Maddie Ziegler, dancing star of Sia’s videos. Both have a robust [...]

  • Jenni Rivera

    ‘Jenni Rivera 50’ Concert and TV Special to Celebrate Late Singer’s Legacy (EXCLUSIVE)

    Blackbird Presents today announced a partnership with Sony Music Latin and Jenni Rivera Enterprises to produce “Jenni Rivera 50,” an all-star television special and record release celebrating the late singer. This one-night-only event honoring the late singer’s 50th birthday will take place in Los Angeles; no lineup or date for the special has yet been [...]

  • Robert Finley 'America's Got Talent'

    Robert Finley, Blind Vietnam War Vet, Wows 'America's Got Talent' Judges (Watch)

    “America’s Got Talent” contestant Robert Finley, a 65-year-old, legally blind soul singer, wowed all four judges on the NBC show’s July 9 auditions episode. Performing his original song, “Get it While You Can,” the singer earned an easy four “yes” votes from Simon Cowell, Julianne Hough, Gabrielle Union and Howie Mandel, to take him to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad