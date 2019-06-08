×
Newcomer Lewis Capaldi Brings Capitol Gains

The Scottish singer's debut album marks a major streaming milestone.

Lewis Capaldi Steve Barnett and Ted Cockle
CREDIT: Larry Busacca

Scottish newcomer Lewis Capaldi just passed a major milestone. The Virgin EMI/Capitol Records artist has logged more than one million global adjusted album sales of his debut “Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent.” Capaldi was presented with a plaque to commemorate the achievement, which includes over one billion combined streams of the album.

In addition, his single “Someone You Loved” saw a seven-week run at No. 1 on the U.K. charts and is currently sitting atop Spotify’s Today’s Top Hits playlist. According to Mediabase, the song tripled in spins at the Hot AC format between April and May. The singer and songwriter recently performed on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and will next be seen on the June 10 episode of “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

Capaldi plays L.A. Fonda Theater on June 12. This summer, he tours with Ed Sheeran and The Killers in the U.K.

Pictured, from left: Capitol Music Group chairman and CEO Steve Barnett, Lewis Capaldi and Virgin/EMI President Ted Cockle

  Lewis Capaldi Steve Barnett and Ted

    Scottish newcomer Lewis Capaldi just passed a major milestone. The Virgin EMI/Capitol Records artist has logged more than one million global adjusted album sales of his debut "Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent." Capaldi was presented with a plaque to commemorate the achievement, which includes over one billion combined streams of the album. In addition, [...]

