×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Leonard Cohen Gets One Last Album In: Posthumously Completed Set Due This Fall

Among those participating on sessions led by son Adam Cohen: Beck, Jennifer Warnes, Damien Rice, Daniel Lanois and members of the National and Arcade Fire.

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
Leonard Cohen Dead
CREDIT: David Rowland/REX/Shutterstock

When Leonard Cohen died shortly after releasing “You Want It Darker.” there was no indication that that was not his final album. But now his son, Adam Cohen, has put together a collection that’s being described as the late singer/songwriter’s real swan song, based on “musical sketches” from his final days that were fleshed out in the studio after his death. The result, “Thanks for the Dance,” is coming from Sony on Nov. 22.

One of the nine tracks, “The Goal,” has just been released in advance of the album.

A press statement said that “seven months after his father passed, Adam Cohen retreated to a converted garage in his backyard down the street from Leonard’s house, to work with his father again, to stay in the company of his voice. From their previous collaboration on ‘You Want It Darker’ there remained bare musical sketches, at times little more than vocals. Leonard had asked his son to bring these works to completion.”

Related

Said Adam Cohen in a statement: “In composing and arranging the music for his words, we chose his most characteristic musical signatures, in this way keeping him with us, What moves me most about the album is the startled response of those who have heard it. ‘Leonard lives’! they say, one after the other.”

The musical cast includes some luminaries who had not appeared on any Cohen album in his lifetime, including Damien Rice and Leslie Feist on backup vocals, Bryce Dessner of the National on guitar, and Arcade Fire’s Richard Reed Parry on bass — all of them joining in after Adam Cohen ran into them at a festival in Berlin. Others who played on the sessions in Los Angeles and Montreal included Beck on guitar, longtime Cohen friend Jennifer Warnes on backing vocals, Daniel Lanois helping with arrangements, longtime co-producer Patrick Watson returning to the fold for one song, and Michael Chaves repeating his engineering and mixing duties from the last album.

A track list:

1. Happens to the Heart
2. Moving On
3. The Night of Santiago
4. Thanks for the Dance
5. It’s Torn
6. The Goal
7. Puppets
8. The Hills
9. Listen to the Hummingbird

Popular on Variety

More Music

  • This photo provided by the California

    Josh Turner Tour Bus Crash Kills Sound Engineer, Leaves 7 from Crew Hospitalized

    A bus carrying crew members for country singer Josh Turner’s tour went off an embankment after leaving a show in Paso Robles, California, killing sound engineer David Turner and leaving seven others hospitalized. Turner and his band were on a separate bus following the crew bus and reportedly stopped to assist after the deadly accident [...]

  • WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 18:

    Billie Eilish Tells Crowd She Plans to Tour Behind... Her 2017 EP

    Okay, so it may just have been a way to get some crowd members who were dead-set on calling out requests off her back. But she seemed to mean it. At a show for SiriusXM and Pandora at L.A.’s Troubadour club Wednesday, Billie Eilish made an interesting vow to the crowd: She plans to tour [...]

  • UTA lobby in Nashville

    UTA's Nashville Office Sets 2020 for Move to Historic Downtown Library Building

    UTA has announced a forthcoming move to much bigger digs in Nashville, with plans to leave its current home at the Cummins Station complex in the first quarter of 2020 to make good on a signed lease on a major library building in the heart of downtown that’s being renovated for office use. Once construction [...]

  • Toni Cornell

    Chris Cornell's Daughter Toni Releases First Single, 'Far Away Places'

    Toni Cornell, the daughter of late Grammy-winning rockstar Chris Cornell, is carrying on her father’s musical legacy with her first single, titled “Far Away Places.” The song, which the 15-year-old wrote at 12 years old, was produced by her father in his home studio in Miami, known to be one of the last songs he [...]

  • Depeche Mode - Dave GahanLes Vieilles

    Depeche Mode Documentary Gets One-Night Theatrical Release

    Depeche Mode has reunited with the group’s long-time filmographer, Anton Corbjn, for a combination documentary/concert film, “Spirits in the Forest,” which Trafalgar Releasing has announced it will put on approximately 2400 screens worldwide for one night Nov. 21. The film documents performance footage from the Berlin dates of Depeche Mode’s 115-gig Global Spirit Tour of [...]

  • Patti SmithVariety's 10 Storytellers to Watch

    Patti Smith Talks Biopics, Beats and Losing Her Cool in Front of Bob Dylan

    On Thursday afternoon Variety partnered with IFP for the first “10 Storytellers to Watch” event, and among the novelists, lyricists, podcasters, playwrights, graphic novelists and brand storytellers who were honored was the pioneering singer, poet and author Patti Smith. The legendary artist received the Impact in Storytelling honor not only for her formidable body of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad