Lennon Stella’s Post-‘Nashville’ Pop Video Shows ‘Bitch’-iness Cuts Across Genders

What happens when a Canadian country girl goes pop? America is finding out this year via Lennon Stella, the former co-star of TV’s “Nashville,” who signed to Barry Weiss’ Records imprint (which has a deal via Columbia Records) in the winter of 2018, and who this month released a stellar new song, “Bitch (Takes One to Know One),” with a video arriving today.

Stella, now based in Nashville — the city, not the show — is formerly of the Canadian country music duo the Stellas. The artist had some success a few years back as part of duo Lennon & Maisyshe, and she also was featured on a 2018 dance single, “Polaroid,” by England’s Jonas Blue. Yet she’s still best known as Maddie from the ABC/CMT musical drama series that ended its six-year long television run in 2018.

Now, Stella looks set for a big 2019 with the release of “Bitch,” which was produced by Rob Knox and co-written by Danish hit maker Thomas Troelsen (among others). The singer has sold out 16 out of 18 dates on her current headlining American tour — including both nights at Hollywood’s Fonda Theater April 3-4 — and is set to open for Anne-Marie in Europe this summer, followed by an opening slot on the Chainsmokers’ U.S. outing this fall.

“This song is the idea that when a guy calls a girl a bitch, she stands up for herself and calls him one right back,” Stella said in a statement. “It’s about girl power, and I wanted the video to reflect that.”

The clip was shot inside several houses at Los Angeles’ Heritage Square Museum and directed by Drew Kirsch. Look out for a cameo in the video from Maddie Ziegler, known for her appearances in music videos by Sia, including “Chandelier” and “Elastic Heart.”