Lee Leipsner Exits Columbia Records (EXCLUSIVE)

Lee Leipsner has exited his post as executive vice president of promotion at Columbia Records, Variety has learned.

The veteran promo exec spent more than two decades at the Sony Music label, starting as a regional promotion rep in 1994. He was promoted to EVP in 2013. In recent years, Leipsner supervised radio campaigns for such artists as the Chainsmokers, Calvin Harris, George Ezra, Foster the People, James Arthur and Silk City, whose “Electricity,” featuring Dua Lipa, won a Grammy Award last month for best dance recording, among other Columbia acts. He also worked closely with the group One Direction and its solo star, Harry Styles, who signed to the label in June 2016.

In 2017, Leipsner was named to Variety’s annual Hitmakers list for his role in breaking Arthur’s “Say You Won’t Let Go.”

Jim Burruss continues to lead as head of operations within the department. Earlier this week the company announced that John Strazza will serve as a senior VP of promotion for Columbia and head of promotion for RECORDS, the label run by former Sony Music and Jive Records chief Barry Weiss that’s home to Noah Cyrus and Lennon Stella. At Columbia, Strazza will focus on radio campaigns at the Rhythm format.