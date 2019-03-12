×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Led Zeppelin Superfan and Documentary Subject Picks Jimmy Page’s Best Live Licks

"Mr. Jimmy" is the story of Akio Sakurai, who spent 30 years recreating the band's performances note-for-note in small Tokyo clubs.

By

Charlie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jimmy-Page
CREDIT: Photo courtesy of Peter Michael Dowd

Akio Sakurai grew up idolizing Led Zeppelin in his small hometown in Japan and would eventually move to Tokyo and become “Mr. Jimmy,” adopting the guitar chops and persona of guitar virtuoso Jimmy Page. For the better part of three decades, he recreated vintage Zeppelin concerts note-for-note in small Tokyo clubs, until the “real” Jimmy Page stopped by one night, and Akio’s life changed forever. That story is the subject of a new documentary called “Mr. Jimmy,” which debuted at SXSW this week. Variety caught up with the Tokyoite who offered his top 5 favorite Zeppelin songs.

“Stairway to Heaven”
(BBC Sessions Live Version)
April 1, 1971, Paris Theatre, London

This early version moves me deeply. Jimmy Page and Led Zeppelin capture the spiritual atmosphere of the studio version live on stage. It’s remarkably faithful to the brilliant recorded version (still not released at this point), at the same time it points towards a future horizon of further expansion and live magic.

“Stairway to Heaven”
(“The Song Remains the Same” Soundtrack Live Version)
Madison Square Garden, July 1973

Related

Jimmy Page has inspired me with so many of his solos, in so many different ways. This might be one of his greatest ever. As the song builds, Jimmy Page pushes the song to another level, and John Bonham responds with his own push, and then John Paul Jones does the same, and their passion brings Jimmy Page to yet another level. This sort of “musical circle” of improvisation is what sets Led Zeppelin apart from all other bands. They weren’t afraid of the danger of improvisation, they lived for it.

“Rock and Roll”
(“The Song Remains the Same” Soundtrack Live Version)
Madison Square Garden, July 1973

This was the first live album of Led Zeppelin and it shocked the world from the first notes of the first song, “Rock and Roll.” Everyone bought a Les Paul after hearing Mr. Page’s guitar magic, because they wanted to be Jimmy Page as I did. There have been many amazing versions, of this song, but to this day the MSG might be the most powerful.

“The Song Remains the Same”
(“The Song Remains the Same” Soundtrack Live Version)
Madison Square Garden, July 1973

Pure magic. The four members are synchronized perfectly. The energy of that moment in time, the summer of ’73 and the lyrics match wonderfully. “California sunlight / Sweet Calcutta rain / Honolulu, starbright…” For five years, Led Zeppelin was traveling the world, playing their music on a different stage every night. No matter what part of the world they were in, they gave the audiences energy and the audiences gave it right back. That’s the power of music.

“The Rain Song”
(“The Song Remains the Same” Soundtrack Live Version)
Madison Square Garden, July 1973

This is the ultimate version of “The Rain Song.” Mr. Page’s beautiful, shimmering guitar solo shook me deeply. From his fingers, something divine emerges — that echoplex magic tone that no one can imitate. The transition from the percussive “The Song Remains the Same” to the ethereal “The Rain Song” is akin to a classical composer transitioning from one movement to the next. The musical range of Mr. Page is unmatched in rock and roll. Just from these two songs you can feel his vision — it’s a full 360 degrees of music.

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More Film

  • Jimmy-Page

    Led Zeppelin Superfan and Documentary Subject Picks Jimmy Page's Best Live Licks

    Akio Sakurai grew up idolizing Led Zeppelin in his small hometown in Japan and would eventually move to Tokyo and become “Mr. Jimmy,” adopting the guitar chops and persona of guitar virtuoso Jimmy Page. For the better part of three decades, he recreated vintage Zeppelin concerts note-for-note in small Tokyo clubs, until the “real” Jimmy [...]

  • Bert and Ernie

    'Sesame Street' Live-Action Movie Set for 2021

    You can get to Sesame Street on Jan. 15, 2021. Warner Bros. has set a release date for its live-action “Sesame Street” movie. “Portlandia” director and co-creator Jonathan Krisel will helm the musical, co-financed by Warner Bros. and MGM. Shawn Levy is producing with Michael Aguilar. Mike Rosolio and Chris Galletta have written drafts for [...]

  • SXSW Hit 'Run This Town' Scored

    SXSW's 'Run This Town' Gets Tense With Score From Two Celebrated Hip-Hop Producers

    Writer-director Ricky Tollma’s “Run This Town” — about a young Toronto journalist’s quest to break the infamous Rob Ford crack-smoking story — premiered at SXSW over the weekend, and the movie’s score plays a subtle but pivotal role in stringing viewers along for the tense ride . The team behind the score is Ali Shaheed [...]

  • Morgan Neville Talks Rick Rubin Documentary

    Morgan Neville Talks Rick Rubin Documentary 'Shangri-La,' Mac Miller, More

    Through his work with everyone from Tom Petty and Kanye West to Slayer and Johnny Cash and Adele, Rick Rubin is one of the very top producers of the past 35 years, spoken of in guru-like terms by virtually everyone who’s worked with him. Since he first burst onto the scene in the mid-1980s as [...]

  • Captain Marvel

    'Captain Marvel' Soars to $500 Million at Worldwide Box Office

    Brie Larson’s “Captain Marvel” is expected to fly past $500 million at the worldwide box office on Tuesday. The blockbuster has taken in $164.3 million in its first four days, along with $325.6 million in its first six days in international markets. China is the biggest foreign market with $95 million, followed by South Korea [...]

  • WGA Agents Contract Tug of War

    Writers Guild Accuses Big Four Talent Agencies of Illegal Conflicts of Interest

    The Writers Guild of America has issued a blistering report accusing the top four Hollywood talent agencies of extensive and illegal conflicts of interest. “While the major agencies have pursued growth through conflicts of interest, these practices contravene how agents are required to act under state and federal law,” the report said. “By maximizing their [...]

  • Steve Mosko

    Listen: Steve Mosko on Shifting From Studio Life to Startup Mentality at Village Roadshow

    Steve Mosko is on a mission to build the indie TV studio for the streaming era in his new role as CEO of Village Roadshow Entertainment Group. Mosko, the former Sony Pictures Television chief, details for this week’s episode of Variety‘s “Strictly Business” podcast his mission to build out Village Roadshow into a production entity [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad