×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Leaving Neverland,’ ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Composers on How They Scored Sexual Abuse Docs

Composers Chad Hobson and Nathan Matthew David took pains to avoid sensationalizing or overly dramatizing the stories.

By

Jon's Most Recent Stories

View All
Michael Jackson R Kelly
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

How do you put music to child sexual abuse — especially if the accused predators are musical icons?

That’s the challenge composers Chad Hobson and Nathan Matthew David faced as they scored HBO’s “Leaving Neverland” and Lifetime’s “Surviving R. Kelly,” respectively. The documentaries are built around interviews with the alleged victims of Michael Jackson (two men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who claim Jackson abused them as children) and Kelly (more than a dozen women who contend that Kelly seduced them while still teenagers).

London-based Hobson and Los Angeles-based David took very different approaches, yet in interviews with Variety stressed that they took pains to avoid sensationalizing or overly dramatizing the stories. “Neverland” featured acoustic musicians while “Kelly” was a studio production using synths and samples.

“The scoring approach to ‘Leaving Neverland’ was to imagine a walk through a beautiful and magical forest,” says Hobson. “But as you travel deeper into the forest it becomes darker, more distorted, the limbs of the trees becoming more twisted and sinister. … It needed to sound rich and filmic, fairy-tale like.”

Related

Hobson recorded full orchestra plus soloists over multiple sessions. “The schedule was extremely tight, so I used orchestrators in different time zones” to handle the detail work of preparing scores — more than two and a half hours of music, he estimates.

Complicating matters, emotionally speaking, was the unexpected death of Hobson’s father the Friday before he began work. “In many ways this score is about loss,” he says, “loss of innocence, loss of my father, loss of an icon.”

David worked on the “R. Kelly” music for several months and, as it was a six-part series of one-hour shows (as opposed to the two-part, four-hour Jackson doc) that were in a constant state of flux with new footage being added, he wrote much of his music “away from the visual,” he says. “Not chasing something on screen helped to connect to a deeper part of the story.”

Interestingly, there is no musical theme for R. Kelly, David says. He is treated more with musical textures because “his character is more amorphous, always shifting. We accomplished that by not having a strong, identifiable theme for him.”

So the main “Surviving R. Kelly” theme is about the women accusers, “something that could be melancholic and dark, for the tragedy they went through, but also could be uplifting and sometimes triumphant.”

In an especially subtle touch, David took ’90s sounds, “like drum kits or keys that may have been used, when R. Kelly was writing music, and sampled them down or stretched them — using those sounds and flipping them on their heads to follow his character.”

Among the technical challenges Hobson faced in “Neverland” were “the many large, glorious wide shots cutting to and from intimate interviews. The wide cinematic shots have to be ‘hit’ while keeping away from the dialogue. Weaving the melody in subtly was important, so I’d bounce the melody around the orchestra: strings to woodwind, celeste to solo cello.”

There were various moods to be created, Hobson adds: “Sweet and light orchestral pieces, almost pastoral — the innocence, the love, the dream. Then the more haunting, toll-of-the-bell type cues, the dark part of that forest walk.”

“There is always worry” about music overreach, especially with a sensitive subject like child sexual abuse, Hobson adds. “It’s a huge responsibility to get it right.” But he has scored several Dan Reed documentaries and his team is “experienced filmmakers who, in no uncertain terms, will tell you it’s wrong if it is. Or at least bring up a thought that may set a different path for a scene.”

Neither documentary used “library” or “production” music, the generic dramatic music that is so often heard on “Dateline”-type crime-doc shows on cable. “They wanted a composer to do bespoke music, to move away from that library sound you sometimes hear in shows like this,” says David. “The idea was not overstating anything by choosing the right palette. The music was totally in service to the women and their stories. I just hope it did them justice.”

Popular on Variety

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

More TV

  • Viacom HQ LA

    Viacom Goes to War With AT&T Over DirecTV Carriage Deal

    Viacom has declared war against AT&T, blasting the telco giant on several fronts as the companies wrestle over a carriage renewal deal that is vital to Viacom’s long-term financial health. As of today, Viacom has begun running crawls and promo spots on its channels warning viewers that Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, BET, MTV and other channels [...]

  • Maureen FitzPatrick Rob Silverstein

    Rob Silverstein Out as 'Access Hollywood' Executive Producer After 20 Years

    Rob Silverstein, exec producer of NBC’s entertainment newsmagazine “Access Hollywood” and its spinoffs, is leaving the syndication franchise after 20 years at the helm. He’ll be replaced by “Hot Bench” alumnus Maureen FitzPatrick. Silverstein’s departure was announced Tuesday morning at a staff meeting for “Access” producers. Silverstein was also exec producer of the hourlong talk [...]

  • '9-1-1' Billboard Vandalized With Anti-Beto O'Rourke

    '9-1-1' Billboard Vandalized With Anti-Beto O'Rourke Message

    A billboard for the Fox procedural “9-1-1” on Pico Blvd., adjacent to the studio lot, has been vandalized with an anti-Beto O’Rourke message, Variety has learned. The imagery was put up by a politically conservative man who goes by ‘Sabo.’ The promotional art for the series featured on the billboard shows a car wreck sticking out [...]

  • Ryan Phillippe

    Ryan Phillippe to Lead CBS Pilot 'Alive'

    Ryan Phillippe has been cast in the lead role in the upcoming CBS pilot, “Alive,” Variety has learned. The project was formerly called “Frankenstein.” The “Cruel Intentions” star will play Mark Escher, a San Francisco police investigator who was presumed dead after an attack and destructive fire at his home. Six months later, he shockingly reappears [...]

  • Anya Taylor-Joy

    Anya Taylor-Joy to Star in 'The Queen's Gambit' Limited Series at Netflix

    Netflix has put out an order for a new limited series, “The Queen’s Gambit,” starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Variety has learned. Based on Walter Tevis’s 1983 novel of the same name, the six-episode show will be set during the Cold War era and will follow orphan chess prodigy Beth Harmon (Taylor-Joy) from the age of eight to [...]

  • Lucy Liu

    Lucy Liu's 'Unsung Heroes' in Development at ABC Studios International

    ABC Studios International has put anthology series “Unsung Heroes,” executive produced by Lucy Liu and Ruthanne Secunda, into development. The scripted show will tell the “untold stories of incredible women who overcame adversity to become pioneers of their time,” showcasing highly accomplished women who were not acknowledged for their achievements during their time. The first [...]

  • stream march madness 2019 online free

    NCAA Tournament: How to Stream March Madness Online

    The rankings are in, and the 68-team field is set. March Madness is officially upon us, and if you want to catch the action from home, from the office, or on-the-go, there are a couple ways to stream March Madness online for free. The first game kicks off today, and the tournament runs until April [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad