‘Leaked’ Grammy Winners List Is Fake, Recording Academy Confirms

Although most people might question the credibility of a video purporting to show a “leaked” list of 2019 Grammy Award winners posted on Twitter by someone claiming to be an 18-year-old based in Moscow, that video gained a surprising amount of traction in industry circles on Monday night.

A rep for the Recording Academy confirmed to Variety that the list is indeed fake. The video purported to show a winners’ list mistakenly posted on the official Grammy site; “I Like It” by Cardi B was among the “winners,” taking the Record of the Year Prize.

“The Academy doesn’t get the winners’ list until the night of the show,” the rep said. “We update the site in real time.”

The tweets and the account in question had been removed by Tuesday morning.

The actual winners will be announced when the Grammy Awards, hosted by Alicia Keys, will be broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on CBS on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT. Performers announced so far are Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, Dan + Shay, H.E.R., Post Malone with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, and Kacey Musgraves.

Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations with eight nods recognizing his work for the “Black Panther” soundtrack, including the hit song “All the Stars” with SZA. Drake has seven nominations, and producer Boi-1da and Americana singer Brandi Carlile are just behind them with six apiece. Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Childish Gambino, Maren Morris, R&B newcomer H.E.R., and producer Sounwave all notched five noms.