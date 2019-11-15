×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lauryn Hill Drops First New Solo Song in Five Years, ‘Guarding the Gates’ (Listen)

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All

Lauryn Hill dropped her first new solo song in five years on Friday morning, “Guarding the Gates,” from the forthcoming film “Queen & Slim.” While the song was announced several weeks ago, Hill songs have been few and far between in the 20 years since her Grammy-cleanup blockbuster debut solo album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.”

Hill’s last solo release was the 2014 song “Black Rage,” which she dedicated to the citizens of Ferguson, Missouri after Michael Brown was shot and killed by a police officer. However, she has toured steadily — including a “Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” 20 th anniversary tour last year — and made the occasional guest appearance, most recently with Pusha-T in his 2019 single “Coming Home,” which will appear on his upcoming album.

Also last year, she angrily denied accusations that she had deprived “Miseducation” musicians of songwriting credits. “I’ve remained patient and quiet for a very long time, allowing people to talk, speculate, and project, while keeping my nose to the grindstone fighting for freedoms many folks aren’t even aware matter. The arrogance of presumption that allows someone to think that they could have all the facts about another person’s life and experience, is truly and remarkably… presumptuous.

“[Musicians] may be able to make suggestions, but you can’t write FOR me,” she continued. “I am the architect of my creative expression. No decisions are made without me. I hire master builders and masterful artisans and technicians who play beautifully, lend their technical expertise, and who translate the language that I provide into beautifully realized music.”

 

More Music

  • Lauryn Hill Drops First New Solo

    Lauryn Hill Drops First New Solo Song in Five Years, ‘Guarding the Gates’ (Listen)

    Lauryn Hill dropped her first new solo song in five years on Friday morning, “Guarding the Gates,” from the forthcoming film “Queen & Slim.” While the song was announced several weeks ago, Hill songs have been few and far between in the 20 years since her Grammy-cleanup blockbuster debut solo album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn [...]

  • Can Sheryl Crow Bring Woman Power

    Can Sheryl Crow’s ‘Threads’ Bring Woman Power Back to Grammy Rock Categories?

    Rock has spawned enough hitmaking women with guitars over the years to dispel the notion that the genre is a man’s world. Grammy voters, however, apparently have yet to receive the memo. Ever since the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences merged Best Female Rock Vocal Performance and Best Male Rock Vocal Performance into [...]

  • Celine Dion Courage

    Album Review: Celine Dion's 'Courage'

    When Celine Dion’s husband and one-time manager, Rene Angelil, passed away in 2016, the powerhouse Canadian vocalist, chart-topper, couture fashion icon, Las Vegas mainstay and soon-to-be biopic focus lost her mooring, the center of her gravity. He’d helped pick her songs, her arrangements and her clothes, and, for better or worse, became Dion’s everything. Save for [...]

  • Taylor Swift

    Taylor Swift Denies Big Machine's Claims Over Song Use, 'Millions' in Debt

    In the latest salvo in a rapidly evolving media battle that has evolved over the past 15 hours, Taylor Swift refuted Big Machine Records’ claim that the company did not try to block her from using material from her early albums, which are owned by the label, in forthcoming television specials. Swift had leveled those [...]

  • Revelers Attend a Concert During the

    Clockenflap Hong Kong Music Festival Canceled

    Clockenflap, Hong Kong’s largest annual music festival, which was due to be held Nov. 22-24, has been cancelled. The decision, announced on Friday, follows an increase in violence and disruption in the city emerging from the ongoing political struggle. “Due to the escalation of the crisis this week, and therefore the uncertainty this creates for [...]

  • The Band album cover

    Album Review: The Band's 'The Band' 50th Anniversary Edition

    Fifty years on, it’s difficult to convey just how much The Band changed the game. As psychedelia and acid rock were exploding, they were mentally and musically galaxies away, sequestered in Woodstock, creating their earthy, rickety fusion of folk, blues, country, old-school rock and soul. While Jim Morrison and Mick Jagger preened, they had no [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad