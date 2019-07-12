Lauren Valencia, Manager of My Chemical Romance and Grimes, Dies

Lauren Valencia, an artist manager at Roc Nation, has died of cancer. Valencia oversaw the careers of My Chemical Romance and Grimes, among others.

Gerard Way, the former singer of My Chemical Romance, offered a tribute on Instagram. “Dear Lauren,” he wrote, “you were a light that kept me going when times were really hard. You were there for every show, every shuttle ride, every early morning flight and lobby call, every walk around a city and every moment that I struggled with being on a long and sometimes hard to process journey. But more than what you did for others, you were incredible and vibrant and funny and wonderful. You were my friend, but you will always be my sister.

“The world is dimmer today,” Way continued, “but I will always have your light to get me through. Your family is my family and I will miss you terribly. I will think of you every day, and every time I get on a stage you will be with me. I will love you forever.”

“Today is going to be a tough one,” tweeted MCR guitarist Frank Iero. “RIP LV. #f—cancer.”.

Grimes weighed in with an emotional Instagram post: “I loved you. Boy, did I love you. Life is beautiful, but we are not entitled to it. Cancer has no intention. It’s just life and death. So I don’t need to cry for you anymore. I think the gods just wanted you back.

“Godspeed, bitch,” Grimes continued. “I hope ur trolling in heaven. For the last seven years, you were the best manager a girl could ask for. I’m glad I saw the world with you (minus Brazil godamit haha.) Always did the right thing, even when you thought no-one was watching. I see you. Looking out for shooting stars. RIP.”