Behind the Scenes of Lauren Daigle’s Glacier-Sized ‘Rescue’ Video (EXCLUSIVE)

Christian pop singer Lauren Daigle says she wants viewers to find hope in her “Rescue” music video.

In a behind-the-scenes look at the John Gray-directed clip, the singer is but a speck among the vastness of Alaska’s Knik glacier, the filming location for “Rescue.”

Among the scenes: drone footage that gives the illusion of “wrapping around” atop the glacier. “It’s kind of showing the viewer what type of landscape we are in,” says Daigle. “When I say ‘established hope’ that’s the visual I’m seeing paired with that. Firm as a mountain.”

The video also shows the two-time Grammy winner riding in a helicopter, prepping for hair and make-up in a makeshift tent and joking around with the crew.

Watch it below:

“Rescue” comes off the 2018 album “Look Up Child,” which won the Grammy for best contemporary Christian music album. The music video, which currently has more than 2.9 million views on YouTube, was released on July 19.

Daigle recently appeared at Lollapalooza in Chicago and is scheduled to perform at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival, Outside Lands and Austin City Limits. Her current headline tour is sold out with new date announcements coming in September.