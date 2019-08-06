×

Behind the Scenes of Lauren Daigle’s Glacier-Sized ‘Rescue’ Video (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Dano's Most Recent Stories

View All
Contemporary Christian singer and songwriter Lauren Daigle poses in Franklin, Tenn., to promote her latest release "Look Up Child," which debuted this month at No. 3 on Billboard's all-genre album chartMusic-Q&A-Lauren Daigle, Franklin, USA - 05 Sep 2018
CREDIT: Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock

Christian pop singer Lauren Daigle says she wants viewers to find hope in her “Rescue” music video.

In a behind-the-scenes look at the John Gray-directed clip, the singer is but a speck among the vastness of Alaska’s Knik glacier, the filming location for “Rescue.”

Among the scenes: drone footage that gives the illusion of “wrapping around” atop the glacier. “It’s kind of showing the viewer what type of landscape we are in,” says Daigle. “When I say ‘established hope’ that’s the visual I’m seeing paired with that. Firm as a mountain.”

The video also shows the two-time Grammy winner riding in a helicopter, prepping for hair and make-up in a makeshift tent and joking around with the crew.

Watch it below:

“Rescue” comes off the 2018 album “Look Up Child,” which won the Grammy for best contemporary Christian music album. The music video, which currently has more than 2.9 million views on YouTube, was released on July 19.

Daigle recently appeared at Lollapalooza in Chicago and is scheduled to perform at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival, Outside Lands and Austin City Limits. Her current headline tour is sold out with new date announcements coming in September.

Popular on Variety

More Music

  • Camila Cabello Variety Power of Young

    Camila Cabello on How She Overcame Fear to Step Into the 'Dream' Role of Cinderella

    Any self-respecting Camila Cabello fan knows the 22-year-old singer has harbored a lifelong obsession with fairytale princesses. So when Cabello had the opportunity to play Cinderella in a Sony Pictures update of the classic story, due out in Feb. 2021, it was an experience she couldn’t pass up. “It was one of those things that [...]

  • Drake

    Drake Brings Back His OVO Fest With Cardi B, Meek Mill, More

    Drake’s annual OVO Fest took a breather last year, but he announced at the Toronto Raptors’ NBA championship celebration rally in June that it would return. And this weekend, coinciding, per usual, with Ontario’s civic holiday long weekend, Drake’s star-studded, hometown-boosting pep rally was back. The four-day OVO-branded affair included a music-industry summit, a basketball [...]

  • Ed Sheeran Shape of You

    Warner Posts Solid Third Quarter Results, Digital Revenue up 12.5%

    Warner Music Group Corp. today announced its third-quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2019, with total revenue up 10.4% (13.4% in constant currency) and digital revenue up 12.5% (15.5% in constant currency). However, while recorded music revenue was up 13.8%, publishing’s was down 7.5%; the company pointed to the adoption of the [...]

  • Contemporary Christian singer and songwriter Lauren

    Behind the Scenes of Lauren Daigle's Glacier-Sized 'Rescue' Video (EXCLUSIVE)

    Christian pop singer Lauren Daigle says she wants viewers to find hope in her “Rescue” music video. In a behind-the-scenes look at the John Gray-directed clip, the singer is but a speck among the vastness of Alaska’s Knik glacier, the filming location for “Rescue.” Among the scenes: drone footage that gives the illusion of “wrapping [...]

  • Camila Cabello Variety Power of Young

    Camila Cabello Defends Taylor Swift, Slams Trump and Makes Peace With Fifth Harmony

    Camila Cabello has a look of absolute terror on her face. “I’m shocked,” she says, slumping into her living room couch’s womb-like pillows and putting a hand to her forehead. Wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the word “Change” in Chanel-like type, she’s one ab crunch away from fetal position. “It’s tragic. I can’t believe he’d [...]

  • Katy Perry Dark Horse Copyright Lawsuit

    Katy Perry’s ‘Dark Horse’ Case and Its Chilling Effect on Songwriting

    When you hear the six-note passage at the center of Katy Perry’s “Dark Horse” played alongside the one from the 2008 song “Joyful Noise” by Christian rapper Flame, it’s natural to assume that the melodies are nearly identical. It’s a starkly simple phrase, six descending notes that a marginally talented toddler could bang out on [...]

  • Katy Perry

    Tencent in Talks to Buy 10% of Universal Music Group

    Chinese digital giant Tencent has entered negotiations with French media conglomerate Vivendi to buy a 10% stake in Universal Music Group. Vivendi announced the talks Tuesday, saying that the negotiations were based on a valuation of UMG of €30 billion ($33.6 billion). Tencent’s potential 10% stake would therefore cost €3 billion ($3.36 billion). The deal [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad