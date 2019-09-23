×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Latin Recording Academy Names Manuel Abud COO

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Rodrigo Varela

As it celebrates its 20th anniversary, the Latin Recording Academy today announced several key changes to its leadership team.

Former Azteca America president/CEO Manuel Abud has been named the organization’s chief operating officer, while 19-year Latin Grammy vet Luis Dousdebes takes on the new position of Chief Awards, Membership and Preservation Officer. Also, Aida Scorza, who has worked in both the Recording Academy and The Latin Recording Academy for more than 30 years, has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Awards.

“I’m thrilled about the future of The Latin Recording Academy. As we build on two decades of excellence in Latin Music, our organization is stronger than ever, “said Latin Recording Academy President/CEO Gabriel Abaroa Jr. “We have a terrific team and I am looking forward to continuing to work with Luis and Aida in their new and expanded roles, while welcoming Manuel to the family. Manuel is a world-class entertainment executive with exceptional leadership and operational skills. His addition to our organization will uniquely position us for another decade of sustained international and domestic growth.”

Related

According to the announcement, in his new role as COO, Abud will be spearheading several international and local growth initiatives. He will also be responsible for the day-to-day operation of the Latin Academy including the areas of business development, production, communications, marketing, and digital. He will report to the President/CEO.

With a 20-plus year career in the media industry, Abud has held a wide range of high-level executive positions in news and entertainment in U.S. Hispanic television. Before Azteca, he held leadership positions at NBC Universal where he spent more than 14 years as president of the Telemundo Station Group, TV station president and GM in Los Angeles and Dallas, and president of Telemundo Cable. Prior to that Abud was president of CBS Telenoticias. Earlier in his career he worked for leading Mexican companies Televisa, Medcom, and ICA.

Dousdebes takes on his new role after nearly two decades with the organization, most recently as its Chief Financial Officer. In his new role, effective early 2020, Dousdebes will oversee the revamp of The Latin Academy’s Awards structure and will also lead a new approach to the Membership department, refreshing The Latin Academy’s membership base. In addition, he will be responsible for developing and implementing preservation programs and initiatives with international organizations and the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.

Scorza started her career in her native New York, working for Billboard magazine. She moved to Los Angeles to work in radio and at record labels such as Motown Records and Shelter Records. Soon afterward, Scorza joined the Recording Academy to work in its Awards department, and later transitioned to The Latin Recording Academy, launching its Awards department.

Popular on Variety

More Music

  • Latin Recording Academy Names Manuel Abud

    Latin Recording Academy Names Manuel Abud COO

    As it celebrates its 20th anniversary, the Latin Recording Academy today announced several key changes to its leadership team. Former Azteca America president/CEO Manuel Abud has been named the organization’s chief operating officer, while 19-year Latin Grammy vet Luis Dousdebes takes on the new position of Chief Awards, Membership and Preservation Officer. Also, Aida Scorza, who has worked [...]

  • Sturgill Simpson Grammys perfromance

    Sturgill Simpson Announces Club Tour to Benefit Special Forces Foundation

    Grammy winning singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson has announced plans for a special small-venue tour to benefit the Special Forces Foundation, kicking off at the Troubadour in West Hollywood, CA, on September 29.  The limited run of dates comes on the heels of the simultaneous release of his album and Netflix anime film of the same name, [...]

  • HalseyDKNY 30th birthday party, Arrivals, Spring

    Watch Halsey’s Stunning Performance of ‘Time After Time’ at the 2019 Emmy Awards

    As part of Sunday night’s In Memoriam tribute at the 2019 Emmy Awards ceremony, Halsey performed a version of Cyndi Lauper’s 1983 classic “Time After Time,” over a montage of television stars who died over the past year. Introduced by actress Regina King, the singer performed accompanied only by a pianist and honored Katherine Helmond, Tim Conway, Gloria Vanderbilt, [...]

  • Spin Lab

    Big Deal Inks Joint Venture With Ricky Reed’s Nice Life Company

    Independent music publisher Big Deal Music Group announced today that they have signed a joint venture deal with Nice Life Copyright Company, the music publishing company founded by Grammy-nominated producer/ writer/ artist Ricky Reed.  Under the terms of the agreement, Big Deal will administer songs for Nice Life, and the two companies will join forces [...]

  • Atmosphere71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Show,

    Emmy Viewers Not 'Feelin' Good' About Bizarre Music Choices

    It was known ahead of time that the Emmy Awards planned to dispense with a traditional orchestra or pit band for the walk-up and bumper music. What wasn’t anticipated was that the music choices were being outsourced to a bar mitzvah DJ in Des Moines. Or, very possibly, it was a local who had found [...]

  • Born to Be Live: 'Easy Rider'

    Born to Be Live: 'Easy Rider' Gets a Concert/Screening Premiere at Radio City

    In a year full of major 50th anniversary commemorations — from Woodstock to the moon landing — why not one for “Easy Rider,” Dennis Hopper’s hippie-biker flick that was released on July 14, 1969? That was the idea when a rep for Peter Fonda, who starred in the film as the laid-back Captain America, reached out [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad