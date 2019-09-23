Latin Recording Academy Names Manuel Abud COO

As it celebrates its 20th anniversary, the Latin Recording Academy today announced several key changes to its leadership team.

Former Azteca America president/CEO Manuel Abud has been named the organization’s chief operating officer, while 19-year Latin Grammy vet Luis Dousdebes takes on the new position of Chief Awards, Membership and Preservation Officer. Also, Aida Scorza, who has worked in both the Recording Academy and The Latin Recording Academy for more than 30 years, has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Awards.

“I’m thrilled about the future of The Latin Recording Academy. As we build on two decades of excellence in Latin Music, our organization is stronger than ever, “said Latin Recording Academy President/CEO Gabriel Abaroa Jr. “We have a terrific team and I am looking forward to continuing to work with Luis and Aida in their new and expanded roles, while welcoming Manuel to the family. Manuel is a world-class entertainment executive with exceptional leadership and operational skills. His addition to our organization will uniquely position us for another decade of sustained international and domestic growth.”

According to the announcement, in his new role as COO, Abud will be spearheading several international and local growth initiatives. He will also be responsible for the day-to-day operation of the Latin Academy including the areas of business development, production, communications, marketing, and digital. He will report to the President/CEO.

With a 20-plus year career in the media industry, Abud has held a wide range of high-level executive positions in news and entertainment in U.S. Hispanic television. Before Azteca, he held leadership positions at NBC Universal where he spent more than 14 years as president of the Telemundo Station Group, TV station president and GM in Los Angeles and Dallas, and president of Telemundo Cable. Prior to that Abud was president of CBS Telenoticias. Earlier in his career he worked for leading Mexican companies Televisa, Medcom, and ICA.

Dousdebes takes on his new role after nearly two decades with the organization, most recently as its Chief Financial Officer. In his new role, effective early 2020, Dousdebes will oversee the revamp of The Latin Academy’s Awards structure and will also lead a new approach to the Membership department, refreshing The Latin Academy’s membership base. In addition, he will be responsible for developing and implementing preservation programs and initiatives with international organizations and the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.

Scorza started her career in her native New York, working for Billboard magazine. She moved to Los Angeles to work in radio and at record labels such as Motown Records and Shelter Records. Soon afterward, Scorza joined the Recording Academy to work in its Awards department, and later transitioned to The Latin Recording Academy, launching its Awards department.