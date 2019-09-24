Rosalia, Alejandro Sanz Lead Latin Grammy Awards Nominations in Landmark Year

The Latin Recording Academy has announced the nominees for the 20th annual Latin Grammy Awards with Flamenco pop star Rosalia (pictured) claiming the title of most recognized female artist with five nominations. But she has competition in Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz, who takes the lead for most nominations with eight — three of which are shared with Camila Cabello.

“Mi Persona Favorita,” a collaborative project between Sanz and Cabello, the latter of Cuban heritage, earned the duo recognitions in the categories for best pop song, song of the year and record of the year. Rosalia’s song “Aute Couture” also earned her a nomination for song of the year.

Sanz’s song “No Tengo Nada” also landed him two nominations in the categories for record of the year and song of the year. Rosalia and J Balvin’s collaboration on the smash hit “Con Altura” earned her and the Colombian artist a nomination for best urban song. Another duo being recognized by the Latin Recording Academy are Juanes and Alessia Cara for their single “Querer Mejor” which is also up for record of the year and song of the year.

Other nominees include Juan Luis Guerra, Fonseca and Andrés Calamaro, with four nominations; Kany Garcia, Sech and Sebastian Yatra with three; J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Chocquibtown, Rubén Blades and Vicente Garcia stand on the ballot as well with two nominations. Aitana, Burning Caravan, Cami, Fer Casillas, Chipi Chacón, Elsa y Elmar, Greeicy, Juan Ingaramo, Paulo Londra, and Nella earned a spot for the category of Best New Artist.

This year’s Person of the Year honoree is Juanes, who is being acknowledged not only for his artistic achievements in the Latin music industry, but also his fellowship and humanitarian efforts. Past honorees include Marc Anthony, Emilio Estefan, Gloria Estefan, Julio Iglesias, Ricky Martin, Carlos Santana and Shakira, within others.

The Academy has an estimated 3,500 voters on its committee deciding whose projects will be recognized for each of the 50 categories. More than 250 artists are being recognized by The Latin Recording Academy as it celebrates two decades of acknowledging the diversity that involves Latin music and its diversity of genres that include salsa, pop, rock, alternative, urban, cumbia, regional, Mariachi, vallenato and tropical within others.

The 20th anniversary edition of the Latin Grammy Awards will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Nov. 14.

See below for the full list of nominees:

Record of the Year:

“Parecen Viernes” — Marc Anthony

“Verdades Afiladas” — Andrés Calamaro

“Ahí Ahí” — Vicente García

“Kitipun” — Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

“Querer Mejor” — Juanes Featuring Alessia Cara

“La Plata” — Juanes Featuring Lalo Ebratt

“Aute Couture” — Rosalía

“Mi Persona Favorita” — Alejandro Sanz & Camila Cabello

“No Tengo Nada” — Alejandro Sanz

“Cobarde” — Ximena Sariñana

Song of the Year:

“Calma” — Pedro Capó, Gabriel Edgar González Pérez & George Noriega, songwriters (Pedro Capó)

“Desconstrução” — Tiago Iorc, songwriter (Tiago Iorc)

“El País” — Rubén Blades, songwriter (Rubén Blades)

“Kitipun” — Juan Luis Guerra, songwriter (Juan Luis Guerra 4.40)

“Mi Persona Favorita” — Camila Cabello & Alejandro Sanz, songwriters (Alejandro Sanz & Camila Cabello)

“No Tengo Nada” — Alejandro Sanz, songwriter (Alejandro Sanz)

“Quédate” — Kany García & Tommy Torres, songwriters (Kany García & Tommy Torres)

“Querer Mejor” — Rafael Arcaute, Alessia Cara, Camilo Echeverry, Juanes, Mauricio Montaner, Ricardo Montaner & Tainy, songwriters (Juanes Featuring Alessia Cara)

“Un Año” — Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Sebastián Yatra Featuring Reik)

“Ven” — Fonseca, songwriter (Fonseca)

Best Pop Song:

“Bailar” — Leonel García, songwriter (Leonel García)

“Buena Para Nada” — Paula Arenas, Luigi Castillo & Santiago Castillo, songwriters (Paula Arenas)

“Mi Persona Favorita” — Camila Cabello & Alejandro Sanz, songwriters (Alejandro Sanz & Camila Cabello)

“Pienso En Tu Mirá” — Antón Álvarez Alfaro, El Guincho & Rosalía, songwriters (Rosalía)

“Ven” — Fonseca, songwriter (Fonseca)

Best Urban Fusion/Performance:

“Tenemos Que Hablar” — Bad Bunny

“Calma (Remix)” — Pedro Capó & Farruko

“Pa’ Olvidarte (Remix)” — ChocQuibtown, Zion & Lennox, Farruko Featuring Manuel Turizo

“Con Calma” — Daddy Yankee Featuring Snow

“Otro Trago” — Sech Featuring Darell

Best Urban Music Album:

Kisses — Anitta

X 100PRE — Bad Bunny

Mi Movimiento — De La Ghetto

19 — Feid

Sueños — Sech

Best Urban Song:

“Baila Baila Baila” — Ozuna & Vicente Saavedra, songwriters (Ozuna)

“Caliente” — J Balvin, René Cano, De La Ghetto & Alejandro Ramirez, songwriters (De La Ghetto Featuring J Balvin)

“Con Altura” — J Balvin, Mariachi Budda, Frank Dukes, El Guincho, Alejandro Ramirez & Rosalía, songwriters (Rosalía & J Balvin Featuring El Guincho)

“Otro Trago” — Kevyn Mauricio Cruz, Kevin Mauricio Jimenez Londoño, Bryan Lezcano Chaverra, Josh Mendez, Sech & Jorge Valdes, songwriters (Sech Featuring Darell)

“Pa’ Olvidarte” — René Cano, ChocQuibtown, Kevyn Cruz Moreno, Juan Diego Medina Vélez, Andrés David Restrepo, Mateo Tejada Giraldo, Andrés Uribe Marín, Juan Vargas & Doumbia Yohann, songwriters (ChocQuibTown)

Best Alternative Music Album:

Latinoamericana — Alex Anwandter

Discutible — Babasónicos

Bach — Bandalos Chinos

Prender Un Fuego — Marilina Bertoldi

Norma — Mon Laferte

Best Traditional Tropical Album:

Andrés Cepeda Big Band (En Vivo) — Andrés Cepeda

Vereda Tropical — Olga Cerpa y Mestisay

Lo Nuestro — Yelsy Heredia

A Journey Through Cuban Music — Aymée Nuviola

La Llave Del Son — Septeto Acarey

Best Singer-Songwriter Album:

Acústica — Albita

Contra El Viento — Kany García

Amor Presente — Leonel García

Algo Ritmos — Kevin Johansen

Intuición — Gian Marco

Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album:

Mi Persona Preferida — El Bebeto

Sigue La Dinastía… — Alex Fernández

Más Romántico Que Nunca — Vicente Fernández

Indestructible — Flor De Toloache

Ahora — Christian Nodal

Best Norteño Album:

Por Más — Bronco

Las Canciones De La Abuela — Buyuchek

Mitad Y Mitad — Calibre 50

Percepción — Intocable

Amo — La Maquinaria Norteña

Best Long Form Music Video:

“Anatomía De Un Éxodo” — Mastodonte

“Piazzolla, Los Años Del Tiburón” — Astor Piazzolla

“Hotel De Los Encuentros” — Draco Rosa

“Lo Que Fui Es Lo Que Soy” — Alejandro Sanz

“Déjame Quererte” — Carlos Vives

The final round of voting begins Oct. 3.