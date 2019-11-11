Alicia Keys, Miguel, Ozuna, Prince Royce Added to Latin Grammy Awards Lineup

The Latin music community will be out in force for the 20th annual Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 14. Performers scheduled include Alicia Keys, Miguel, Beto Cuevas, Residente, Calibre 50 and Prince Royce, among others. Presenters include Ángela Aguilar, Eduardo Cabra (Visitante), Sofia Carson and Emilio Estefan. A special moment with Thalia is also on the agenda.

Previously announced artists include Bad Bunny, Luis Fonsi, Rosalía and Juanes, who is being honored as person of the year for his artistic achievements in the Latin music industry as well as his fellowship and humanitarian efforts.

Leading in nominations is Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz with eight, three of which are shared with Camila Cabello, and Flamenco pop star Rosalia with five nods.

Ricky Martin, along with Roselyn Sánchez and Paz Vega, host the show which airs live on the Univision Network from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The Academy has an estimated 3,500 voters on its committee deciding whose projects will be recognized for each of the 50 categories. More than 250 artists are being recognized by The Latin Recording Academy as it celebrates two decades of acknowledging the diversity of Latin music and its genres which include salsa, pop, rock, alternative, urban, cumbia, regional, Mariachi, vallenato and tropical.