The Second Latin Explosion: How ‘Despacito’ Ushered in a New Generation of Stars

Music is an ever-evolving art, and for the Latin Recording Academy, that’s meant riding multiple waves of attention.

The most recent arrived with the stratospheric success of “Despacito,” which kicked off a second Latin Explosion with full force in 2017. The Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee hit, later featuring verses by Justin Bieber, made Latin music a hot commodity once again, with the popularity of social media and streaming platforms only amplifying its presence.

“It was all a snowball effect that was never really in sight,” says Fonsi, a five-time Latin Grammy winner — four of those awards for “Despacito.” “It was just crazy — crossing over without me having to sing in English, and Justin Bieber’s addition to the equation four months later for the remix.”

What Emilio Estefan calls the “reverse crossover” was in full effect. The success of the song inspired collaborations with Anglo artists looking to sing in Spanish. All of a sudden, Drake, Beyoncé, Sean Paul and Katy Perry began joining the likes of J Balvin, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny and Daddy Yankee, further affirming that Latin Music was stronger than ever.

As Fonsi points out: “I’ve been doing this for 20 years, and before, my tours [traveled to] Mexico, South America, Spain and Latin cities in the U.S. Since ‘Despacito.’ I have been able to perform in Russia, China and the Middle East. I’ve been to Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Everybody is bringing their A game to break that language and cultural barrier.”

Growing up, Karol G only recalls Juanes and Shakira as international artists from her country, Colombia. They had broken the language barrier in the early 2000s. She, too, aspired to work in music and win a Latin Grammy. She achieved that dream in 2018, winning for new artist, but she couldn’t imagine that Latin music would go global.

Today, as one of urban Latin music’s most-streamed female artists, Karol G gets emotional when she sees fans abroad singing along to her songs.

“It’s really amazing and special,” she says. “All countries and languages now accept our music. There are people who don’t even speak Spanish, singing and dancing to the songs.”

Karol credits her Latin Grammy win for boosting her career and her confidence. “When I talk to people and do interviews in different parts of the world, the first thing people say is, ‘You won a Grammy.’ It’s easily the most important award that any artist can win.”

Mexican pop singer Natalia Lafourcade also saw doors open after being recognized by the Latin Recording Academy.

“It has helped me to find other markets and other audiences that perhaps would have taken me a bit more time to [get to] without the nominations and the recognition.”

At the same time, Lafourcade is also looking to “show the world what Mexican culture is all about,” as she did at the 2018 Academy Awards when she collaborated with singer Miguel for “Remember Me” from Disney’s animated feature “Coco.”

Says Lafourcade: “The Academy is doing a very interesting thing [in] expanding and putting emphasis on musical trends that are happening and where they are headed with new generations.”

A Platform For Inclusiveness