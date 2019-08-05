×

Lana Del Rey Gets Witchy with Donovan Cover for Guillermo del Toro Film

"Season of the Witch" is featured in the just released teaser for "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark."

Variety Staff

Lana Del Rey
It’s not just Quentin Tarantino invoking the musical spirit of the late 1960s. Lana Del Rey has covered Donovan’s 1966 “Season of the Witch” for a film set in 1968, “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.” It’s featured in a just-released trailer for the film, which hits theaters Friday, the same day the song goes up on digital services.

Del Rey will also join del Toro at his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony on Wednesday. Del Toro co-produced and co-wrote the screen story for the film.

“I have admired Lana’s music for a while now and felt in my gut that she would run with ‘Season of the Witch’ – that she would use her alchemy to transform it,” del Toro said in a statement.

Donovan’s vintage witchcraft and song craft are hardly new to the screen. Among the films or TV shows that have previously used this perennial sync: “Season of the Witch” are “Riverdale,” “American Horror Story” (twice), “True Blood,” “ParaNorman,” “Grimm,” “The Simpsons” and “House,” among others.

The tune arrives three weeks before Del Rey’s sixth studio album, “Norman F—ing Rockwell,” which will be out August 30.

 

    Lana Del Rey Gets Witchy with Donovan Cover for Guillermo del Toro Film

    It's not just Quentin Tarantino invoking the musical spirit of the late 1960s. Lana Del Rey has covered Donovan's 1966 "Season of the Witch" for a film set in 1968, "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark." It's featured in a just-released trailer for the film, which hits theaters Friday, the same day the song

