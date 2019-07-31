Lana Del Rey Reveals Release Date, Tracklist for Upcoming Album 'Norman F---ing Rockwell'

Lana Del Rey revealed some details for her highly anticipated new LP on Tuesday, specifically its release date and tracklist.

The album, which Del Rey has been teasing since 2018 and is titled “Norman F—ing Rockwell,” will be released Aug. 30. The 14-song track list includes songs “Mariners Apartment Complex,” “Venice B-tch,” “Hope is a Dangerous Thing for a Woman Like Me to Have – But I Have it,” and her rendition of Sublime’s “Doin Time,” all of which she previously released or previewed.

The singer’s sixth studio album features cover art shot by her sister Chuck Grant. Del Rey graces the cover paired with actor Duke Nicholson, the grandson of Jack Nicholson.

Other tunes the songstress has previewed include the album’s title track, “Happiness is a Butterfly,” and “Bartender.” She also performed “How to Disappear” at an Apple Event last year.

She also confirmed the “Lust for Life” follow-up was produced with Jack Antonoff, Rick Nowels, Zach Dawes, and Laura Sisk. Antonoff and Sisk have also collaborated to produce Taylor Swift’s “The Archer” and Kevin Abstract’s “Arizona Baby.”

See below for full track list and cover art.