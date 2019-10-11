×
Lana Del Rey’s Big Hollywood Night: All the Surprise Guests She Brought Out at the Bowl

By

Lana Del ReyKROQ Weenie Roast y Fiesta - Carson - USA - 20 May 2017
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Lana Del Rey reminded concert-goers why she’s become Los Angeles’ favorite transplant when she headlined the Hollywood Bowl on Thursday night, Oct. 10. It was her second time playing the famed hillside venue and the show, part of her fall Norman F–ing Rockwell tour, did not disappoint — especially in the guest department. Read on for a rundown of all the surprise performers Del Rey brought out for her hometown bow.

Zella Day and Weyes Blood, “For Free”
At the top of the show, Del Rey introduced “close girlfriends” Zella Day and Weyes Blood, whom she considers “some of the most talented singers in L.A., and maybe the world.” They proceeded to sing a Joni Mitchell cover, the song “For Free,” and the crowd erupted hearing the trio’s hypnotizing vocalists.

Chris Isaak, “Wicked Game”
“I don’t know if I can sing this song as beautifully as he can,” said Del Rey in introducing Chris Isaak and his signature tune, “Wicked Games.” The two then launched into a duet made all the more memorable with Del Rey’s declaration: “We can’t be in the middle of Hollywood and not hear the sexiest song of all time.”

Sean Lennon, “Tomorrow Never Came”
Shifting the focus to her own just-released album, “Norman F–ing Rockwell,” Del Rey brought out Sean Lennon, joking that he’s a “very distant cousin of Don Henley.” Lennon not only co-wrote and co-produced the track “Tomorrow Never Came,” but he’s also featured on the song.

Adam Cohen, “Chelsea Hotel”
Leonard Cohen’s son Adam Cohen took on his dad’s “Chelsea Hotel No. 2.” After teasing a verse a capella, Del Rey proceeded to sing a few bars to Cohen. He, in turn, described her sound as “delightful” and the two launched into a duet. Although it wasn’t the pair’s first time playing together on this tour, the combination of their voices made a venue that seats nearly 18,000 feel intimate.

Jack Antonoff, “Hope Is a Dangerous Thing for a Woman Like Me to Have — but I Have It”
Integral to the sound of “Norman F–ing Rockwell,” producer Jack Antonoff joined Del Rey for “Hope Is a Dangerous Thing for a Woman Like Me to Have — but I Have It,” with Del Rey on vocals and Antonoff on piano.

Jesse Rutherford, “Daddy Issues”
Del Rey went a little Warped Tour when she brought out Jesse Rutherford of The Neighborhood to perform the song “Daddy Issues.” The performance appeared late in her set, but symbolized a time early in her career and collaboration slate.

  Lana Del ReyKROQ Weenie Roast y

