Lana Del Rey Announces Fall Dates of ‘Normal F—ing Rockwell!’ Tour

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Lana Del Rey
Lana Del Rey has announced the next U.S. leg of her tour in support of her latest album, “Norman F—ing Rockwell,” with an additional run of shows across the U.S. this fall. Produced by Live Nation, the additional eleven-city outing will kick off November 3 in Albuquerque, New Mexico and make stops in Denver, Chicago, and more, before wrapping November 19 in Nashville. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, October 11 at 10am local time.

The album caps a remarkably prolific time for Del Rey, who over the summer released not just that 14-song, 67-minute long album but also a cover of Donovan’s “Season of the Witch” for Guillermo del Toro’s film “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,” but also an anti-gun song of her own called “Looking for America.” She’s also recently covered Ariana Grande’s “Break Up With Your Girlfriend” and performed “Diamonds and Rust” with Joan Baez at a concert over the weekend.

Lana Del Rey 2019 U.S. Tour Dates:

Sun Nov 03       Albuquerque, NM          Kiva Auditorium

Mon Nov 04      Denver, CO                   Bellco Theatre

Wed Nov 06      Sioux Falls, SD             The District

Fri Nov 08         Chicago, IL                   Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sun Nov 10       Des Moines, IA              Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center Ballroom

Mon Nov 11      Madison, WI                  The Sylvee

Wed Nov 13      Omaha, NE                   Orpheum Theatre

Thu Nov 14       Kansas City, MO           Uptown Theater

Sat Nov 16        Wichita, KS                   The Cotillion

Sun Nov 17       Oklahoma City, OK        The Criterion

Tue Nov 19       Nashville, TN                Municipal Auditorium

 

  Lana Del Rey

    Lana Del Rey Announces Fall Dates of 'Normal F---ing Rockwell!' Tour

    Lana Del Rey has announced the next U.S. leg of her tour in support of her latest album, "Norman F—ing Rockwell," with an additional run of shows across the U.S. this fall. Produced by Live Nation, the additional eleven-city outing will kick off November 3 in Albuquerque, New Mexico and make stops in Denver, Chicago, and more, before

